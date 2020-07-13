Fortnite: Will there ever be a ‘Lite’ version of the game?

Fortnite is one of the most-popular games on the planet, and garners more than a billion dollars in revenue every year. Regardless, it is also one of the heaviest battle royale games in the market. The minimum requirements for the game are about 8 GB RAM, a processor that is quicker than 3.5 GHz and a graphics card memory of at least 2 GB. Also, the game is prone to lags and works only on the lowest resolution settings.

Credit: polygon.com

Due to this, fans around the world have been asking for a lite version of the game to be released, much like the one PUBG released back in 2017. Further, Fortnite’s other competitors, such as Valorant and H1Z1 Battle Royale, are all games that have considerably lower minimum requirements.

Will there be a ‘Lite’ version of Fortnite?

Even if fans around the world would love the possibility of a lite version, no official communication has ever happened. Further, in spite of the demand, developing a lite version might not be as easy as it seems.

Credit: topapkmod.com

First and foremost, Fortnite is mainly popular in North America and other European countries, and a lite version would have been especially useful if there was high demand for the game from other parts of the world, especially Central Asia. At present, that is not the case, and PUBG is the outright leader in the Asian market.

Credit: wikipedia.org

That is why it made sense for Tencent to develop a lite version of PUBG, but the same cannot be said about Fortnite. Further, rumors seem to persist on social media that a lite version of the game is going to be released soon, or has been released already. At present, no official lite version of the game has been released, and you should therefore avoid clicking on links that promise otherwise!

Credit: standard.co.uk

Hence, as of now, it appears highly-unlikely that Epic Games will come out with a lite version of Fortnite. However, if and when the game gains more popularity in other continents, the developers might just be inclined to think about doing so! For the time being, you can download it on Android!