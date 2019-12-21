Fortnite 'Winter Royale': Day 1 Highlights & Standings
Dec 21, 2019 IST
Day 1 of the 'Winter Royale' tournament has come to end with an Epic play-off against some of the best Fortnite players in the world.
This tournament stands out for many reasons and one of them was the format in which it is being conducted. Day one of the ongoing tournament had many players complain about being subjected to aggressive W-keyed through-out the event and many complained of a very slow game progression over-all.
To re-iterate here is the format that was used in yesterday's 'Winter Royale' tournament:
- Game mode: Arena Duos
- Match limit: 15
- Victory Royale: +15 points
- Eliminations: +1 point
The prize pool for day one to be distributed among all regions was set at a whopping $7.8 million. Needless to say, this had everyone and their grandma's excited to hop into the game and make themselves some money.
The event on day 1 also saw some incorrect scoring which caused many players to lose their points unfairly. Epic tweeted out saying they know of the issue and are on top of it already.
Day One Standings
Oceania
PC
- Gooboz & worthy – $5,200
- Eshz_ & forbes – $4,500
- jhk & Jace. – $4,000
Xbox/PS4
- Jynx Is A Pig 1 & Jynx Is A Pig 2 – $5,200
- AZOH & Bola – $4,500
- Jaido & Loxatic – $4,000
Switch/Mobile/Touch
- xfol yt & YouTube A1Alex – $5,200
- Super X Tperry. & Tperry X Super – $4,500
- FyreWolf & Nightshade.iOS – $4,000
Asia
PC
- daddy favs & daddy slays – $5,200
- Ryle Ex & WR. – $4,500
- Riddle Rob_xd & Riddle Maufin1x – $4,000
Xbox/PS4
- mr.seesawgame & duo – $5,200
- Ap. & duo – $4,500
- Flery_fether & KhanadaNo.1 – $4,000
Switch/Mobile/Touch
- Fast.picture & Fast.Ruin – $4,500
- Ibis_ & Lucy Rkun 101 – $4,000
- Lucy Rairu 39 & duo – $3,000
Middle East
PC
- Snow & Souriano – $5,200
- 32 Frenzy. & Sickerz. – $4,500
- POWER QnDx & Thunder Modisk – $4,000
Xbox/PS4
- Exp A7mDo & Exp Xx731_ – $5,200
- Sin7 Goofy & the_yonkushanks_ – $4,500
- Exp Calamity & EXP Lord – $4,000
Switch/Mobile/Touch
- Man dok_YT & Nasser Ayyash – $4,500
- Clarity Rachid & FnX Ultra – $4,000
- 25FadeYouTube & VnM_Asking – $3,000
Europe
PC
- superior scolly & veloce saevid – $9,000
- mitr0rr & crr – $7,000
- G2 Tohaj & ohmilann – $6,000
Xbox/PS4
- Frank TOXIC & washedmoney123 – $9,000
- IG LukeCF14 & IG YT_ChryStone – $7,000
- Jelto On Crack & NoReg Butcher – $6,000
Switch/Mobile/Touch
- x56 UDR Avo & FnX nLo – $7,500
- Payne Cluth & Saro – $6,000
- Delirium Balle & Delirium Fleder – $4,400
NA East
PC
- FaZe Diggy & Marzz_Ow – $8,000
- Ajerss & innocents – $6,500
- KeysFN & Slackes – $5,500
Xbox/PS4
- MRKN Cartoon & Nobu Lupien – $8,000
- Nut & oh tuexy – $6,500
- Kadin is cute & YTsaucyx -$5,500
Switch/Mobile/Touch
- Waifuso & ZensoredYT – $6,500
- Wilguo & justin – $5,650
- FnX Drippy3AM & FnX Larroy – $4,000
Brazil
PC
- kbr! & robot – $6,000
- lekmaluco & mstzera – $5,000
- Andreoli & mojak – $4,500
Xbox/PS4
- KALIFA PLS & MrShotCl – $6,000
- Sw SebithasS & Sw-IgnaXol – $5,000
- xDzinho xbox. & insand xbox – $4,500
Switch/Mobile/Touch
- BMB Twinss & Vineyard vinez – $5,200
- Ale_bot11 & SantiHW – $4,500
- Peck Is A QT & Peck the qt – $4,000
The Players in the European region are the ones who have proved themselves to be someone to 'watch out' for.
The Vato and Skite & Nikof and Airwaks are an established force, while we also have some new duos like Nayte and Kinstar to look out for who showed impressive gameplay yesterday.
In the German scene, Stompy and Aqua, who are a huge duo in the Fortnite Competitive scene are also expected to be wreak havoc in the tourney. However, given the format of 'Winter Royale' duos like Tshinken and Pusher who are well known for their aggressive style of play, may benefit more.
The notorious BenjyFish and Mongraal duo, who are also competing from Europe, had a pretty a good play-off on Day 1. Benjy who is well known for his creative plays and calm composure during such events and Mongraal who tends to get fancy with his gameplay, make for a dangerous team, which is not the one to mess with.
Tfue and Scoped absolutely annihilated their lobby with their insane aim on Day 1.
In a nutshell, Day 1 has set things in motion and made it clear to anyone who wants to compete for the rest of the tournament that they have to deliver their absolute best.
The second day of the Tournament which will happen today will see a different format in the place where it is possible players will switch to a different strategy.
Day 2 scoring Format:
- Victory Royale: 13 points
- Second to third: 11 points
- Fourth to sixth: Nine points
- Seventh to 10th: Seven points
- 11th to 15th: Five points
- 16th to 21st: Three points
- 22nd to 28th: One point
- Each elimination: One point
For more updates on 'Winter Royale' and everything Fortnite, stay tuned!