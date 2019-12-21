Fortnite 'Winter Royale': Day 1 Highlights & Standings

Day 1 of 'Winter Royale' has concluded.

Day 1 of the 'Winter Royale' tournament has come to end with an Epic play-off against some of the best Fortnite players in the world.

This tournament stands out for many reasons and one of them was the format in which it is being conducted. Day one of the ongoing tournament had many players complain about being subjected to aggressive W-keyed through-out the event and many complained of a very slow game progression over-all.

To re-iterate here is the format that was used in yesterday's 'Winter Royale' tournament:

Game mode: Arena Duos

Match limit: 15

Victory Royale: +15 points

Eliminations: +1 point

The prize pool for day one to be distributed among all regions was set at a whopping $7.8 million. Needless to say, this had everyone and their grandma's excited to hop into the game and make themselves some money.

All scores during the Winter Royale competition will be corrected when the event is over. Please refer back to the corrected leaderboard 24 hours after the completion of the event for the final standings. — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) December 20, 2019

The event on day 1 also saw some incorrect scoring which caused many players to lose their points unfairly. Epic tweeted out saying they know of the issue and are on top of it already.

Day One Standings

Oceania

PC

Gooboz & worthy – $5,200 Eshz_ & forbes – $4,500 jhk & Jace. – $4,000

Xbox/PS4

Jynx Is A Pig 1 & Jynx Is A Pig 2 – $5,200 AZOH & Bola – $4,500 Jaido & Loxatic – $4,000

Switch/Mobile/Touch

xfol yt & YouTube A1Alex – $5,200 Super X Tperry. & Tperry X Super – $4,500 FyreWolf & Nightshade.iOS – $4,000

Asia

PC

daddy favs & daddy slays – $5,200 Ryle Ex & WR. – $4,500 Riddle Rob_xd & Riddle Maufin1x – $4,000

Xbox/PS4

mr.seesawgame & duo – $5,200 Ap. & duo – $4,500 Flery_fether & KhanadaNo.1 – $4,000

Switch/Mobile/Touch

Fast.picture & Fast.Ruin – $4,500 Ibis_ & Lucy Rkun 101 – $4,000 Lucy Rairu 39 & duo – $3,000

Middle East

PC

Snow & Souriano – $5,200 32 Frenzy. & Sickerz. – $4,500 POWER QnDx & Thunder Modisk – $4,000

Xbox/PS4

Exp A7mDo & Exp Xx731_ – $5,200 Sin7 Goofy & the_yonkushanks_ – $4,500 Exp Calamity & EXP Lord – $4,000

Switch/Mobile/Touch

Man dok_YT & Nasser Ayyash – $4,500 Clarity Rachid & FnX Ultra – $4,000 25FadeYouTube & VnM_Asking – $3,000

Europe

PC

superior scolly & veloce saevid – $9,000 mitr0rr & crr – $7,000 G2 Tohaj & ohmilann – $6,000

Xbox/PS4

Frank TOXIC & washedmoney123 – $9,000 IG LukeCF14 & IG YT_ChryStone – $7,000 Jelto On Crack & NoReg Butcher – $6,000

Switch/Mobile/Touch

x56 UDR Avo & FnX nLo – $7,500 Payne Cluth & Saro – $6,000 Delirium Balle & Delirium Fleder – $4,400

NA East

PC

FaZe Diggy & Marzz_Ow – $8,000 Ajerss & innocents – $6,500 KeysFN & Slackes – $5,500

Xbox/PS4

MRKN Cartoon & Nobu Lupien – $8,000 Nut & oh tuexy – $6,500 Kadin is cute & YTsaucyx -$5,500

Switch/Mobile/Touch

Waifuso & ZensoredYT – $6,500 Wilguo & justin – $5,650 FnX Drippy3AM & FnX Larroy – $4,000

Brazil

PC

kbr! & robot – $6,000 lekmaluco & mstzera – $5,000 Andreoli & mojak – $4,500

Xbox/PS4

KALIFA PLS & MrShotCl – $6,000 Sw SebithasS & Sw-IgnaXol – $5,000 xDzinho xbox. & insand xbox – $4,500

Switch/Mobile/Touch

BMB Twinss & Vineyard vinez – $5,200 Ale_bot11 & SantiHW – $4,500 Peck Is A QT & Peck the qt – $4,000

The Players in the European region are the ones who have proved themselves to be someone to 'watch out' for.

The Vato and Skite & Nikof and Airwaks are an established force, while we also have some new duos like Nayte and Kinstar to look out for who showed impressive gameplay yesterday.

In the German scene, Stompy and Aqua, who are a huge duo in the Fortnite Competitive scene are also expected to be wreak havoc in the tourney. However, given the format of 'Winter Royale' duos like Tshinken and Pusher who are well known for their aggressive style of play, may benefit more.

The notorious BenjyFish and Mongraal duo, who are also competing from Europe, had a pretty a good play-off on Day 1. Benjy who is well known for his creative plays and calm composure during such events and Mongraal who tends to get fancy with his gameplay, make for a dangerous team, which is not the one to mess with.

Tfue and Scoped absolutely annihilated their lobby with their insane aim on Day 1.

In a nutshell, Day 1 has set things in motion and made it clear to anyone who wants to compete for the rest of the tournament that they have to deliver their absolute best.

The second day of the Tournament which will happen today will see a different format in the place where it is possible players will switch to a different strategy.

Day 2 scoring Format:

Victory Royale: 13 points

Second to third: 11 points

Fourth to sixth: Nine points

Seventh to 10th: Seven points

11th to 15th: Five points

16th to 21st: Three points

22nd to 28th: One point

Each elimination: One point

For more updates on 'Winter Royale' and everything Fortnite, stay tuned!