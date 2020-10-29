With the halloween festivities now upon us, Fortnitemares has arrived, and this event is set to go on till the 3rd of November. With the introduction of Fortnitemares, all the main game modes in Fortnite have changed. Players now become a shadow upon elimination.
To make things more fun, there's also a Shadow Midas at the ruins. Eliminating the Shadow Midas grants players a free pickaxe and a midas drum gun to use in game.
Fortnite Witch Shack locations
In order to get XP or free cosmetics, players need to complete a few challenges. Yesterday marked the release of a new set of challenges for Fortnite during the Fortnitemares event. One of the challenges requires players to visit three witch shacks. These shacks contain witch brooms, which allow players to traverse the map quickly.
Here's the list of the locations of the witch shacks.
- West of Sweaty Sands
- North-west of Salty Springs
- North of Doom's Domain
- South-East of Steamy Stacks
- South-East of Catty Corner
- North of Lazy Lake
- South of Slurpy Swamp
Here's a short video guide showing you how to quickly complete the challenge in question.
Apart from season XP, fortnitemares challenges give you really interesting cosmetic drops as well. Completing the challenge where you need to eat candy gives you a nice Midas wrap, while completing the challenge where you have to defeat Midas will get you the Smash-o-lantern harvesting tool.
The witch broom did get slightly controversial with respect to the recent Dreamhack tournament. Epic Games decided to pull the witch broom from the competitive playlists, and the community, including the professional players, did not take it lightly at all.
Here's how the community responded.
The decision to remove it was strange, but atleast Epic Games acknowledged their mistake. Either way, the Arena mode does not feature the witch brooms anymore and that's how it will be till the end of Fortnitemares in 2020.
Published 29 Oct 2020, 00:07 IST