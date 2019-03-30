×
Fortnite World Cup: How you can qualify for the $1 million tournament

Gautam Nath
ANALYST
News
6   //    30 Mar 2019, 13:02 IST

Image result for fortnite world cup

Fortnite's World Cup is open to any Fortnite player anywhere in the world. You only need to be 13 years old or older and have a minimum account level of 15. Before you can participate in the World Cup, there is also a rigorous qualification process which players can play from the convenience of their home.

The qualifiers start on April 13 and last for 10 weeks. The first week will be the Solo competition and the second week will be the Duos competition. The modes will alternate after that. The qualifiers will be determined in the new Arena mode which was added in patch v8.20.

The objective is to earn as many points as possible and reach the top of the Arena mode. When this happens, players will qualify for the World Cup Online Open tournaments, which happens every weekend. Every Saturday, the Online Open Semi-Finals will kick off over a three hour period and players need to earn as many points as possible.

The top 3000 players in each region will advance to the Online Open Finals on Sunday where the scores are reset once again. The players who come out on top will earn a share of the $1 million prize pool. A few players will be selected for the finals and qualification spot for the World Cup in New York City on July 26-28.

Here is a breakdown from Epic Games how many players can qualify each week from each region:


Here is a breakdown of the points you can accumulate:


SOLO POINTS

Victory Royale: 10 Points

2nd - 5th: 7 Points

6th - 15th: 5 Points

16th - 25th: 3 Points

Each Elimination: 1 Point


DUO POINTS

Victory Royale: 10 Points

2nd - 3rd: 7 Points

4th - 7th: 5 Points

8th - 12th: 3 Points

Each Elimination: 1 Point

