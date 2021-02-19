Fortnite World Cup winner Bugha shows off his $30,000 gaming setup on live stream

Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf recently hosted a live stream on Instagram, where the Fortnite world champion displayed his entire gaming setup.

Bugha won the Fortnite World Cup in 2019 and has since been participating in FNCS tournaments due to the global pandemic. The world champion can also be seen talking about the fact that he should have gained weight over this duration. Additionally, Bugha showed his pet, Zoey, to his fans on the live stream.

While giving fans a tour of his room, Bugha showed everyone the workout chair that was there in his room. Some of the other notable things that Bugha went over during the tour were:

Bugha's Sentinels jersey from the 2019 Fortnite World Cup

Bugha's ID card from the 2019 Fortnite World Cup

The Fortnite World Cup trophy and other accolades

The storeroom where Bugha keeps his old PC components

A mini-fridge for refreshments

A bunch of healthy snacks

His entire gaming setup

Fortnite World Champion Bugha's $30,000 gaming setup

When asked about the configuration of his computers, Bugha responded that he wasn't sure about it. Bugha justified that the reason behind this is because he is continuously changing the components that are attached, thus making it tough for him to remember which component he has attached at a certain point of time.

Bugha's entire streaming setup, as visible on the stream, consists of two PCs and three monitors. Bugha stated that one PC is for all his gaming requirements, whereas the second PC is strictly used for streaming purposes.

Additionally, the world champion also mentioned that two of the three monitors are specifically for gaming. The third monitor on the left is where Bugha reads the chat during his Twitch streams.

On top of these, Bugha also spent some time showing everyone the decor of his room. From pictures of Bugha at the 2019 Fortnite World Cup, to the Master Chief's helmet from Halo, the Fortnite world champion's room decor looks a lot like every gamer's dream.

However, Bugha could probably use some help with wire-management, which the Fortnite professional himself mentioned to be "very messy."

Apart from that, the world champion also had a gray-colored divider screen set across his room. Bugha explained that the reason behind this was to block out the background during his live streams. The divider screen is optimally placed to block Bugha's camera from capturing anything that might be going on outside his room.

With all that said, the community is waiting to see Bugha in action as soon as Fortnite tournaments resume and the world champion himself couldn't be more excited to get back into professional action.