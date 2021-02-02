Fortnite x FNAF: Data miner reveals a Five Night at Freddys collaboration could be on its way

HYPEX is at it again with more Fortnite leaks, this time with a Fortnite x FNAF (Five Nights at Freddy's) crossover possibility. HYPEX's tweet contains a link to a YouTube video that pieces together various in-game assets in Fortnite that point to the alleged future collaboration.

Fortnite x FNAF

The original tweet from HYPEX came on January 31st, 2020.

Possible Fortnite x FNAF Collab, what do y'all think?https://t.co/7sKXlifpK6 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) January 31, 2021

The linked video explains how encrypted skin files with the code name "FrenchFry" have been discovered, hinting that they could be Fazbear of Foxy.

This assumption comes from the fact that every codename's first letter matches the character's first name. These seven files are footstep sounds similar to those used for Foxy in the Five Nights at Freddy's game.

The bag of coins that a content creator received as part of a promotional package might relate to FNAF tokens instead of The Witcher, as previously presumed.

One thing to consider is that FNAF is by no means a game for younger players. Even though Fortnite holds a "T" rating, Epic knows the game does have a younger fanbase as well, especially within Creative.

Then again, properties such as The Terminator and Predator are currently in the game as of Chapter 2 Season 5, both from "R" rated movies.

The popularity of Five Nights at Freddy's is something players can't ignore. If the responses to HYPEX's tweet are any indication, this is a highly sought after pairing.

OH FNAF



FF , Freddy Fazbear, I'D LOVE IT! — Frenzy - Fortnite Leaks (@FrenzyLeaks) January 31, 2021

Several players pointed out the potential a Fortnite x FNAF collaboration would have in creative mode.

FNAF-style modes inside Fortnite could bolster both titles' popularity by allowing players to create jump scares and creepy challenges featuring Freddy Fazbear and friends.

Imagine if the Purple Guy became a skin or an NPC? Creepy.