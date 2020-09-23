Fortnite x Rocket League: Full list of Challenges and how to earn free rewards

Earlier today, Fortnite announced a new crossover event with Rocket League. The latter is becoming a free-to-play game on 23rd September, and to celebrate the occasion, a ‘Llama-Rama’ collaborative event has been announced.

During the event, gamers can complete Rocket League challenges to unlock rewards.

If you did not know, Rocket League is a popular ‘vehicular soccer game,’ developed and published by Psyonix. The Llama-Rama event is set to kick on the 26th of September after the Spotlight Series Party Royale concert featuring DJ SLushii.

While all the challenges that have been announced are Rocket League-specific, completing them will unlock rewards for Fortnite as well.

Image Credits: Epic Games

Fortnite x Rocket League: Full list of Challenges

CHALLENGE 1: LLAMAS, START YOUR ENGINES!

Rocket League Challenge: Play an Online Match in Any Playlist

Rocket League Reward: Llama Flyer Antenna

Fortnite Reward: Rocket League Spray

CHALLENGE 2 - FLAGGED FOR VICTORY

Rocket League Challenge: Win 1 Online Match in Casual with the Llama Antenna

Rocket League Reward: Top Llama Topper

Fortnite Reward: Holodata Drop Contrail

CHALLENGE 3 - TOP OF THE WORLD

Rocket League Challenge: Get five goals, saves, or assists with the Llama Topper

Rocket League Reward: Loot Llama Octane Decal

Fortnite Reward: Rocket Groove Music Track

CHALLENGE 4 - AN EPIC ENDEAVOR

Rocket League Challenge: Win 5 Online Matches in Any Playlist with the Llama Decal (Octane)

Rocket League Reward: Llama Wheels

Fortnite Reward: Rocket League Emoticon

CHALLENGE 5 - LLAMA LEGEND

Rocket League Challenge: Get MVP in any Online Match with the Llama Wheels

Rocket League Reward: Battle Bus + Battle Balloon Antenna, Battle Bus Wheels, and Battle Bus Engine Audio

Fortnite Reward: Octane RL Backbling + style variant

Image Credits: Epic Games

Fortnite x Rocket League: How to claim the rewards?

After the completion of each challenge, players can view the Rocket League Event Challenge page to redeem the rewards for the particular challenges that they have completed.

For Fortnite, players need not redeem or claim the items. Instead, the challenge rewards will be automatically received by players when they login to Fortnite after the completion of each challenge.

You can have a look at the Fortnite 14.20 Rocket league event trailer below.