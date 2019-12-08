Fortnite x Starwars Event: Everything you need to know

Aditya FOLLOW ANALYST News 08 Dec 2019, 22:36 IST SHARE

Fortnite's crossover event brings us the Star Wars experience this December

The renowned Star War franchisee is all set to hit the theater's with it's new movie, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker; while you still have to wait till 20th of December to watch the whole showdown, there is a way to get an exclusive peek of a scene from the film even before it hits the theater.

How do you do that? Fairly simple actually; Log into your fortnite account's on 14th of December where J.J Abram's is all set to premiere an exclusive short from the film at the notorious Risky Reel POI. The event is set to start at 2:00 PM EST.

At this point we already know Epic usually likes to tease their player base. Prior to any leaks regarding the event, there was a ticking sound that could be heard when you were in close proximity to the Risky area, soon after we started seeing the Fortnite x Starwars poster all over the map which confirmed the rumors and had the players hyped for 14th of December, Here is a shot of the poster that can now be seen all over the Battle Royale map.

Credits:Epic Games

This clearly isn't the first time a crossover like this is happening. Fortnite, In the past has collaborated with DJ Marshmellow during the end of Season 7 which according to the reports gathered around 10.8 million people hooked onto their monitors which would explain why this is happening again and will possibly happen again in the near future as well.

We might also see the Starwars skins and cosmetics make an entrance in the item shop pretty soon, If you are a fan, we suggest you keep an eye out for the Storm Trooper skin in-case you missed it during it's initial release on 17th November.

If you are a die-hard Starwars fan who isn't big into fortnite, this just might be just the right time to install fortnite on your PC/Laptops and get ready for the exclusive teaser in Fortnite's own movie theater along with a few million people.