Fortnite x StarWars - Everything that went wrong + New leaks.

Aditya FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 15 Dec 2019, 16:28 IST SHARE

Fornite x StarWars Promotional banner.

Fortnite x StarWars event went through a ton of scrutiny after multiple players reported their games crashing minutes before the event and players not being able to log-in on PC, Xbox and PS4 after crashing.

The issues happening were most likely caused due to the high volume of players who were coming in by the minute to attend the event. Errors ranged from "sorry you are visiting our services to frequently" to "502 bad gateway". Epic Games is currently aware of the issues and has tweeted out assuring a fix to the problem soon enough for all players.

In their tweet, they have stated issues related to players being unable to log in and item shop/store purchase problems are being looked into.

Epic games mentioned that there is a fix underway.

While Epic games do their best to keep leakers from pre-maturely rolling out details about in-game events, a few leaks that have been rolled out show that there are yet more Star Wars cosmetics to hit the shop in the near future.

If you loved the Star Wars skin sets that hit the shop a few days ago, you might want to keep an eye out for these as well!

Kylo Ren Skin In-Game! (i'll show the cape later) pic.twitter.com/3v3JtWByih — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) December 14, 2019

__________________________________________________________________________

In-Game look at the upcoming "Zorii Bliss" skin! pic.twitter.com/FYaFtelJT8 — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks 🎄 (@ShiinaBR) December 14, 2019

Advertisement

Hundreds of players were unable to hop into the game due to the know issues to view the event themselves and had to turn to streamers on Youtube and Twitch instead to experience the Fortnite x StarWars crossover. Epic Games possibly did all they could and it was mentioned that anti-cheat systems were disabled along with Creative, playground and custom matches to reduce server load so that more players could join in and experience the event.

Initially, players were told they would receive the free 'Tie Whisper' glider if they logged on to Fortnite during the event, this has been confirmed to be false now and every player will receive the glider as a courtesy for all the issues that most of them faced during the event.

Free 'Tie Whisper' glider.

Make sure to come back for more update on everything Fortnite!