Forza Horizon 5 all fast travel boards map locations revealed

The world of Forza Horizon 5 is filled with various in-game activities and does not just end with racing and adrenaline-filled events.

Forza Horizon 5 provides the players with a massive open world to explore and race against other players on various terrains, each having its own special road type, making every location have its own feel. However, there might be times when a player feels that traveling to a certain location is getting tedious, for which Forza Horizon 5 has an option for fast travel like most other open-world games.

The only problem that comes with the fast travel system is the cost spent on every fast travel a player does. However, that can also be reduced or nullified by breaking fast travel boards spread across the map of Forza Horizon 5.

Every fast travel board location in Forza Horizon 5

The best part about finding all the fast travel boards in the game is the reward that comes with it. There are a total of 50 fast travel boards placed all around the diverse map of Forza Horizon 5. Breaking each of these boards reduces the fast travel cost by 200 credits, which is quite helpful for players who use this handy feature a lot.

To help the players find all the fast travel boards across the huge map of Forza Horizon 5, the entire racing community remains super supportive of helping everyone complete their goal. Users have spread high-resolution screenshots showing all the fast travel boards that players can break, to benefit from them.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, for players who do enjoy the treasure hunting experience when it comes to looking for collectibles; switching off the radio turns out to be quite beneficial as bonus boards have their own distinctive sound. This knowledge can help players look for the breakable boards spread all across Forza Horizon 5.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider