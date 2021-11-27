Forza Horizon 5 Series 1 “Welcome to Mexico”: Festival Playlist challenges and how to complete them

The latest installment in Xbox’s flagship franchise, Forza Horizon 5 released earlier this month to great reviews across the board, including a glowing endorsement from Sportskeeda. Developed by Playground Games, Forza Horizon 5 takes players to the vast and diverse open world of Mexico.

Forza Horizon 4 had an amazing post-launch content run, and it seems like Forza Horizon 5 will certainly live up to that potential. The first series of Forza Horizon 5, titled “Welcome to Mexico”, kicked off on 25 November 2021. The series consists of two seasons, Winter - Dry and Spring - Hot, each lasting for a week.

Each season, players will face various challenges across the Horizon Festival that will unlock amazing rewards. With that being said, let’s take a closer look at the challenges each week.

Forza Horizon 5 Series 1 Winter - Dry Season challenges and rewards

The first part of Series 1 of Forza Horizon 5, Winter - Dry Season kicks off on 25 November 2021, and will last until 2 December 2021. Players will have a week to complete the following weekly challenges and daily tasks to claim the rewards.

Weekly challenges

Complete the Forzathon weekly challenge 'Reassuringly Familiar' in a 2019 Porsche 911 Carrera S

Complete 1 Horizon Arcade

Complete The Trial (exclusive to Hall of Fame players)

Complete 'Domination' Event Lab

Complete 'Black Friday Bonanza' Playground Game

Complete 'Calle Principal' speed trap

Complete 'Pyramid of the Moon' speed zone

Complete 'Canyon Run' Trailblazer

Complete 'No Expense Spared' championship

Complete 'Midnight Battle' championship

Complete 'The Real Deal' championship

Complete Horizon Tour once

Photograph any vehicle at night for the '#TwilightSaga' photo challenge

Eliminate 2 opponents in a single session of The Eliminator for the 'Prepare for Elimination' open challenge while playing multiplayer

Finish 30th or better while playing in the Eliminator

Daily challenges

Friday daily challenge - earn 3 clean racing skills in Dirt Race

Saturday daily challenge - earn 6 stars total from Trailblazers

Sunday daily challenge - smash 20 solar panels in 30 seconds

Monday daily challenge - win a street race in a modern supercar

Tuesday daily challenge - win a drag race in a retro muscle car

Wednesday daily challenge - buy 3 cars

Rewards

ID Zerouno '18 legendary car - 22 points

Subaru 22B legendary car - 42 points

Ferrari Dino legendary car - Weekly Challenge

Ford GT '05 epic car - Weekly Challenge

Pagani Huayra BC legendary car - Weekly Challenge

Forza Horizon 5 Series 1 Spring - Hot Season challenges and rewards

The second half of Forza Horizon 5 Series 1 is Spring - Hot Season, which follows the previous one and kicks off on 2 December 2021. This season will last till 9 December 2021, and will most possibly be followed by the Holiday Special Season.

Weekly challenges

Complete the Forzathon weekly challenge 'New Benchmark in a 2019 Ferrari 488 Pista

Complete one Horizon Arcade

Complete The Trial (exclusive to Hall of Fame players)

Complete 'Party Time' playground game

Complete 'Los Jardines' danger sign

Complete 'Avenida' speed trap

Complete 'Orilla Del Rio' speed zone

Complete the 'Drop it Like it's Hot' championship

Complete 'Holidays are Comin'' championship

Complete 'High Noon' championship

Complete Horizon Tour once

Earn 10 stars from PR Stunts in any Mustang and then find the treasure for the 'Hold Your Horses' treasure hunt

Photograph any vans & utility vehicles in Guanajanato for the '#ShoppingSpree' challenge

Perform 5 ultimate drift skills in Horizon Open Drifting for the 'Getting Sideways' open challenge

Finish 30th or better while playing in the Eliminator

Daily challenges

Friday daily challenge - purchase 3 car mastery perks

Saturday daily challenge - Earn 3 clean racing skills in a cross country race

Sunday daily challenge - Earn 3 stars from any speed trap

Monday daily challenge - beat round three of a Horizon Arcade event

Tuesday daily challenge - drive above 150mph (241km/h) for 15 seconds in any car

Wednesday daily challenge - earn 3 stars from any Drift Zone

Rewards

Raesr TS '19 epic car - 22 points

Toyota Trueno epic car - 42 points

Ferrari P4 legendary car - Weekly Challenge

Ford Fiesta epic car - Weekly Challenge

Jaguar F-Tyle epic car - Weekly Challenge

The Holiday Special Series will most possibly begin on 9 December 2021, after the end of Series 1 in Forza Horizon 5.

