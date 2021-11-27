Forza Horizon 5 Series 1 “Welcome to Mexico”: Festival Playlist challenges and how to complete them

The latest installment in Xbox’s flagship franchise, Forza Horizon 5 released earlier this month to great reviews across the board, including a glowing endorsement from Sportskeeda. Developed by Playground Games, Forza Horizon 5 takes players to the vast and diverse open world of Mexico.
Forza Horizon 4 had an amazing post-launch content run, and it seems like Forza Horizon 5 will certainly live up to that potential. The first series of Forza Horizon 5, titled “Welcome to Mexico”, kicked off on 25 November 2021. The series consists of two seasons, Winter - Dry and Spring - Hot, each lasting for a week.
Each season, players will face various challenges across the Horizon Festival that will unlock amazing rewards. With that being said, let’s take a closer look at the challenges each week.
Forza Horizon 5 Series 1 Winter - Dry Season challenges and rewards
The first part of Series 1 of Forza Horizon 5, Winter - Dry Season kicks off on 25 November 2021, and will last until 2 December 2021. Players will have a week to complete the following weekly challenges and daily tasks to claim the rewards.
Weekly challenges
- Complete the Forzathon weekly challenge 'Reassuringly Familiar' in a 2019 Porsche 911 Carrera S
- Complete 1 Horizon Arcade
- Complete The Trial (exclusive to Hall of Fame players)
- Complete 'Domination' Event Lab
- Complete 'Black Friday Bonanza' Playground Game
- Complete 'Calle Principal' speed trap
- Complete 'Pyramid of the Moon' speed zone
- Complete 'Canyon Run' Trailblazer
- Complete 'No Expense Spared' championship
- Complete 'Midnight Battle' championship
- Complete 'The Real Deal' championship
- Complete Horizon Tour once
- Photograph any vehicle at night for the '#TwilightSaga' photo challenge
- Eliminate 2 opponents in a single session of The Eliminator for the 'Prepare for Elimination' open challenge while playing multiplayer
- Finish 30th or better while playing in the Eliminator
Daily challenges
- Friday daily challenge - earn 3 clean racing skills in Dirt Race
- Saturday daily challenge - earn 6 stars total from Trailblazers
- Sunday daily challenge - smash 20 solar panels in 30 seconds
- Monday daily challenge - win a street race in a modern supercar
- Tuesday daily challenge - win a drag race in a retro muscle car
- Wednesday daily challenge - buy 3 cars
Rewards
- ID Zerouno '18 legendary car - 22 points
- Subaru 22B legendary car - 42 points
- Ferrari Dino legendary car - Weekly Challenge
- Ford GT '05 epic car - Weekly Challenge
- Pagani Huayra BC legendary car - Weekly Challenge
Forza Horizon 5 Series 1 Spring - Hot Season challenges and rewards
The second half of Forza Horizon 5 Series 1 is Spring - Hot Season, which follows the previous one and kicks off on 2 December 2021. This season will last till 9 December 2021, and will most possibly be followed by the Holiday Special Season.
Weekly challenges
- Complete the Forzathon weekly challenge 'New Benchmark in a 2019 Ferrari 488 Pista
- Complete one Horizon Arcade
- Complete The Trial (exclusive to Hall of Fame players)
- Complete 'Party Time' playground game
- Complete 'Los Jardines' danger sign
- Complete 'Avenida' speed trap
- Complete 'Orilla Del Rio' speed zone
- Complete the 'Drop it Like it's Hot' championship
- Complete 'Holidays are Comin'' championship
- Complete 'High Noon' championship
- Complete Horizon Tour once
- Earn 10 stars from PR Stunts in any Mustang and then find the treasure for the 'Hold Your Horses' treasure hunt
- Photograph any vans & utility vehicles in Guanajanato for the '#ShoppingSpree' challenge
- Perform 5 ultimate drift skills in Horizon Open Drifting for the 'Getting Sideways' open challenge
- Finish 30th or better while playing in the Eliminator
Daily challenges
- Friday daily challenge - purchase 3 car mastery perks
- Saturday daily challenge - Earn 3 clean racing skills in a cross country race
- Sunday daily challenge - Earn 3 stars from any speed trap
- Monday daily challenge - beat round three of a Horizon Arcade event
- Tuesday daily challenge - drive above 150mph (241km/h) for 15 seconds in any car
- Wednesday daily challenge - earn 3 stars from any Drift Zone
Rewards
- Raesr TS '19 epic car - 22 points
- Toyota Trueno epic car - 42 points
- Ferrari P4 legendary car - Weekly Challenge
- Ford Fiesta epic car - Weekly Challenge
- Jaguar F-Tyle epic car - Weekly Challenge
The Holiday Special Series will most possibly begin on 9 December 2021, after the end of Series 1 in Forza Horizon 5.