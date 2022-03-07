Forza Horizon 5 Series 5 Autumn "Storm Season": Challenges, events, rewards, and more

Forza Horizon 5, the latest iteration of the iconic racing franchise, has firmly established itself as one of the best in its genre. The game takes the player to the vast and beautiful land of Mexico, divided by diverse biomes, each with unique weather.

Forza Horizon 5 introduces new content regularly. The title brings a new series every month, consisting of four weeklong seasons. With Forza Horizon 5 now in its fifth series, let’s take a look at the challenges, events, and rewards of the season.

Challenges, events, and rewards of Forza Horizon 5 Series 5 Autumn "Storm Season" (March 10-16, 2022)

The second season of Forza Horizon 5 Series 5, Autumn "Storm Season," kicks off on March 10 and concludes on March 16, 2022. The title introduces two new cars: the 2019 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro and the 2014 Ferrari FXX K.

Grab it for 20 PTS from this week's Festival Playlist. If there's one thing to know about the KTM X-Bow GT4, it's that it's actually pronounced "cross-bow."Oh, it also happens to be one of the most extreme track toys in the market.Grab it for 20 PTS from this week's Festival Playlist. https://t.co/419XezGkcV

Season rewards - The Autumn Season of Series 5 has a total of 52 Playlist Points. The main rewards include:

2019 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro - 20 Playlist Points. (This is a "Rare" rarity car and is exclusive to the Festival Playlist)

2014 Ferrari FXX K - 40 Playlist Points. (This is a "Legendary" rarity car and is valuable)

Weekly Challenge - "Bubble Trouble"

Bubble Bath: Own and drive the 1957 BMW Isetta 300 Export

Micro Machine!: Reach 55mph at any Speed Trap PR Stunt with the 1957 BMW Isetta 300 Export

Multi-tasking: Earn 4 Stars at any type of PR Stunt with the 1957 BMW Isetta 300 Export

Small Wonder: Earn 2 Stars at Danger Sign PR Stunts with the 1957 BMW Isetta 300 Export

Daily Challenges

What a Treet: Take a photograph at the start gates of the Jungle Traversal Trailblazer PR Stunt

Drift Off: Earn 8 Drift Skills at the Stadium Stunt Park in any Formula Drift car

Perfection: Earn scores totaling 300mph or greater at Speed Trap PR Stunts in any Cult Classic car

Turkey: Earn 3 Strike Skills at the Stadium Stunt Park

Running Machine: Jump a total of 4,000 feet at Danger Sign PR Stunts in the 2019 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro

Air Time: Earn an Ultimate Air Skill at the Stadium Stunt Park

Animal Crossing: Earn 2 Stars from Trailblazer PR Stunts in any Mustang car

Season Events

All Wheel Adventure: Complete The Trial Event. Rewards the 2016 Audi R8 V10 plus

Escape: Complete the EventLab Event. Rewards the Green Piñata Head Vanity Item

Jeep Thrills: Complete the Seasonal Playground Games. Rewards the 1973 AMC Gremlin X

Pantano Pass: Complete the Speed Trap PR Stunt challenge. Rewards the Black Speed Trap Tee Vanity Item

Arbolada: Complete the Drift Zone PR Stunt challenge. Rewards the 2018 Ford Mustang RTR #88

San Juan Jump: Complete the Danger Sign PR Stunt challenge. Rewards the Black Danger Sign Tee Vanity Item

Camino Del Cielo: Complete the Speed Zone PR Stunt challenge. Rewards a Wheelspin

Jungle Traversal: Complete the Trailblazer PR Stunt challenge. Rewards a Wheelspin

Challenges

Incey Wincey Spyder: Complete the Treasure Hunt challenge. Rewards 50,000 Credits

#WingIt: Photograph the 2019 Zenvo TSR-S at the Metal Bird Danger Sign PR Stunt. Rewards the "This is fine" Forza LINK message

Drift King: Complete the Horizon Open challenge. Rewards the "Driftacular!" Forza LINK message

Tank you!: Complete the Collectibles challenge. Rewards the "Tanks for the memories" Forza LINK message

Edited by Shaheen Banu