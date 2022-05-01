Forza Horizon 5 Series 7 Autumn Storm Season dates, playlists, challenges, and more

The second season of Forza Horizon 5 series 7 brings more cars to the title, including another Ferrari, and will continue till the second week of May.
Forza Horizon 5 takes the series to the vast and diverse land of Mexico. The game's world features over 11 diverse biomes, each with its own unique ecosystem. Players can easily go from scaling the rough rocky side of a mountain to cutting through swampy marshlands.
With the series 7, Forza Horizon 45 celebrates the Cinco de Mayo festival with new events and customization options. With that being said, let's take a look at what's in store for the second season of the Forza Horizon 5 Series 7.
Forza Horizon 5 Series 7 Autumn Storm Season (May 5 - May 11, 2022) rewards, events, challenges, and more
The second season of Series 7 in Forza Horizon 5 is the Autumn Storm Season. It kicks off on May 5, 2022, following the first season, and lasts till May 11, 2022. This season brings the 2014 Ferrari California T and the 2015 Jaguar XKR-S as seasonal rewards, with a new set of challenges, events, and more items in the Forzathon shop.
Season rewards
The Autumn Season of Series 7 has a total of 52 Playlist Points across all Challenges.
- 2014 Ferrari California T (20 Playlist Points) This is an Epic rarity car and is exclusive to the Festival Playlist
- 2015 Jaguar XKR-S (40 Playlist Points) This is an Epic rarity car and is hard to find
Weekly Challenge "Lobo"
The Weekly Challenge has four Chapters. The rewards include 5 Playlist Points and 80 Forzathon Points.
- Lobo Raptor: Own and drive the 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor
- Unstoppable: Win any Cross Country Race Event with the 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor
- Express Delivery: Earn 9 Stars or more from Trailblazer PR Stunts with the 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor
- Through Rain and Shine: Earn 500,000 or more Skill Score with the 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor
Daily Challenges
There are seven Daily Challenges. Each rewards 1 Playlist Point and 10 Forzathon Points.
- Racing Miles: Drive a total of 10 miles in Road Racing Events
- Bulk Smash: Smash 25 or more items in 30 seconds or less
- Air Force Three: Earn 3 Stars from any Danger Sign PR Stunt
- Next Level: Unlock a Car Mastery Perk
- Next Day Delivery: Win a Street Race Event in a Vans & Utility car
- Fresh Air: Earn 3 or more Air Skills in any Cross Country Race Events
- Bargain Hunt: Buy a car from the Auction House
Season Events
There are nine Season Events.
- Mini Games: Complete the Horizon Arcade challenge
- Rallying Around Mexico: Win The Trial Event. Rewards the 1986 Hoonigan Ford RS200 Evolution
- EventLab: Complete the EventLab Event. Rewards the 2013 Mini X-Raid All4 Racing Countryman
- Black Jaguar: Complete the Seasonal Playground Games. Rewards the Farid Rueda Lion Racesuit Vanity Item
- El Gancho: Complete the Speed Zone PR Stunt Challenge. Rewards a Super Wheelspin
- Caballo Blanco: Complete the Speed Trap PR Stunt Challenge. Rewards a Super Wheelspin
- City Escape: Complete the Trailblazer PR Stunt Challenge. Rewards a Super Wheelspin
- Cross Countryside: Win the Seasonal Championship. Rewards the Mexican Hat Dance Car Horn
- Second Home: Win the Seasonal Championship. Rewards the 1973 Nissan Skyline H/T 2000GT-R
Challenges
There are two Challenges.
- #CulturalHeritage: Photograph any car at Teotihuacán. Rewards the White Modern Puebla Dress Vanity Item
- Spread the Joy: Complete the Horizon Open Challenge. Rewards the "Brrraaiiinnnnsssss" Forza Link message
Forza Horizon 5 is exclusive to the Xbox One, the Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC via Steam and Windows Store. The game is also available on the Game Pass for both PC and console.