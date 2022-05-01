Forza Horizon 5 Series 7 Autumn Storm Season dates, playlists, challenges, and more

The second season of Forza Horizon 5 series 7 brings more cars to the title, including another Ferrari, and will continue till the second week of May.

Forza Horizon 5 takes the series to the vast and diverse land of Mexico. The game's world features over 11 diverse biomes, each with its own unique ecosystem. Players can easily go from scaling the rough rocky side of a mountain to cutting through swampy marshlands.

With the series 7, Forza Horizon 45 celebrates the Cinco de Mayo festival with new events and customization options. With that being said, let's take a look at what's in store for the second season of the Forza Horizon 5 Series 7.

Forza Horizon 5 Series 7 Autumn Storm Season (May 5 - May 11, 2022) rewards, events, challenges, and more

The second season of Series 7 in Forza Horizon 5 is the Autumn Storm Season. It kicks off on May 5, 2022, following the first season, and lasts till May 11, 2022. This season brings the 2014 Ferrari California T and the 2015 Jaguar XKR-S as seasonal rewards, with a new set of challenges, events, and more items in the Forzathon shop.

Forza Horizon @ForzaHorizon



Available to download on Wednesday, April 27, our blog post details everything you can look forward to in Series 7: #ForzaHorizon5 Series 7 is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with new Horizon Tour championships and a @Ferrari takeover on the Festival Playlist.Available to download on Wednesday, April 27, our blog post details everything you can look forward to in Series 7: forzamotorsport.net/en-us/news/for… #ForzaHorizon5 Series 7 is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with new Horizon Tour championships and a @Ferrari takeover on the Festival Playlist. Available to download on Wednesday, April 27, our blog post details everything you can look forward to in Series 7: forzamotorsport.net/en-us/news/for… https://t.co/ocZ3mzh5a1

Let’s take a look at what's coming in Forza Horizon 5 Series 7.

Season rewards

The Autumn Season of Series 7 has a total of 52 Playlist Points across all Challenges.

2014 Ferrari California T (20 Playlist Points) This is an Epic rarity car and is exclusive to the Festival Playlist

(20 Playlist Points) This is an Epic rarity car and is exclusive to the Festival Playlist 2015 Jaguar XKR-S (40 Playlist Points) This is an Epic rarity car and is hard to find

Weekly Challenge "Lobo"

The Weekly Challenge has four Chapters. The rewards include 5 Playlist Points and 80 Forzathon Points.

Lobo Raptor : Own and drive the 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor

: Own and drive the 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor Unstoppable : Win any Cross Country Race Event with the 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor

: Win any Cross Country Race Event with the 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor Express Delivery : Earn 9 Stars or more from Trailblazer PR Stunts with the 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor

: Earn 9 Stars or more from Trailblazer PR Stunts with the 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor Through Rain and Shine: Earn 500,000 or more Skill Score with the 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor

Daily Challenges

There are seven Daily Challenges. Each rewards 1 Playlist Point and 10 Forzathon Points.

Racing Miles : Drive a total of 10 miles in Road Racing Events

: Drive a total of 10 miles in Road Racing Events Bulk Smash : Smash 25 or more items in 30 seconds or less

: Smash 25 or more items in 30 seconds or less Air Force Three : Earn 3 Stars from any Danger Sign PR Stunt

: Earn 3 Stars from any Danger Sign PR Stunt Next Level : Unlock a Car Mastery Perk

: Unlock a Car Mastery Perk Next Day Delivery: Win a Street Race Event in a Vans & Utility car

Win a Street Race Event in a Vans & Utility car Fresh Air : Earn 3 or more Air Skills in any Cross Country Race Events

: Earn 3 or more Air Skills in any Cross Country Race Events Bargain Hunt: Buy a car from the Auction House

Season Events

There are nine Season Events.

Mini Games : Complete the Horizon Arcade challenge

: Complete the Horizon Arcade challenge Rallying Around Mexico: Win The Trial Event. Rewards the 1986 Hoonigan Ford RS200 Evolution

Win The Trial Event. Rewards the 1986 Hoonigan Ford RS200 Evolution EventLab : Complete the EventLab Event. Rewards the 2013 Mini X-Raid All4 Racing Countryman

: Complete the EventLab Event. Rewards the 2013 Mini X-Raid All4 Racing Countryman Black Jaguar : Complete the Seasonal Playground Games. Rewards the Farid Rueda Lion Racesuit Vanity Item

: Complete the Seasonal Playground Games. Rewards the Farid Rueda Lion Racesuit Vanity Item El Gancho : Complete the Speed Zone PR Stunt Challenge. Rewards a Super Wheelspin

: Complete the Speed Zone PR Stunt Challenge. Rewards a Super Wheelspin Caballo Blanco : Complete the Speed Trap PR Stunt Challenge. Rewards a Super Wheelspin

: Complete the Speed Trap PR Stunt Challenge. Rewards a Super Wheelspin City Escape : Complete the Trailblazer PR Stunt Challenge. Rewards a Super Wheelspin

: Complete the Trailblazer PR Stunt Challenge. Rewards a Super Wheelspin Cross Countryside : Win the Seasonal Championship. Rewards the Mexican Hat Dance Car Horn

: Win the Seasonal Championship. Rewards the Mexican Hat Dance Car Horn Second Home: Win the Seasonal Championship. Rewards the 1973 Nissan Skyline H/T 2000GT-R

Challenges

There are two Challenges.

#CulturalHeritage : Photograph any car at Teotihuacán. Rewards the White Modern Puebla Dress Vanity Item

: Photograph any car at Teotihuacán. Rewards the White Modern Puebla Dress Vanity Item Spread the Joy: Complete the Horizon Open Challenge. Rewards the "Brrraaiiinnnnsssss" Forza Link message

Forza Horizon 5 is exclusive to the Xbox One, the Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC via Steam and Windows Store. The game is also available on the Game Pass for both PC and console.

Edited by Saman