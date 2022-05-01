Forza Horizon 5 Series 7 "Cinco de Mayo" playlist festival, new Ferrari cars, and more

The latest series of Forza Horizon 5 celebrates Cinco De Mayo. Like the previous series, Series 7 consists of four seasons: Summer Wet Season, Autumn Storm Season, Winter Dry Season, and Spring Hot Season. It starts on April 28 and lasts until May 25, 2022.

Series 7 focuses on the Cinco De Mayo festival and brings a lot of culturally appropriate customization options for the player. The series also brings a slew of vehicles. These range from the 1962 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso to the 2014 Forsberg Racing Nissan 370Z "SafariZ" Safari Rally Tribute and the more recent 2020 Ferrari SF90 Stradale.

With that being said, let’s take a look at what’s available in Series 7.

Forza Horizon 5 Series 7 - Festival Playlist

Series 7 rewards

Series 7 Festival Playlist has a total of 213 Playlist Points across all seasons.

Monthly Events

Playa Azul Circuit(4 Playlist Points): Post a clean lap to complete this Rivals Event.

Festival Playlist cars:

1962 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso - Earn 20 PTS during the Summer “Wet” Season on the Series 7 Festival Playlist from April 28 to May 4.

Earn 20 PTS during the Summer “Wet” Season on the Series 7 Festival Playlist from April 28 to May 4. 1992 Ferrari 512 Testa Rossa - Earn 20 PTS during the Winter “Dry” Season on the Series 7 Festival Playlist from May 12 to May 18.

Earn 20 PTS during the Winter “Dry” Season on the Series 7 Festival Playlist from May 12 to May 18. 2014 Ferrari California T - Earn 20 PTS during the Autumn “Storm” Season on the Series 7 Festival Playlist from May 5 to May 11.

Earn 20 PTS during the Autumn “Storm” Season on the Series 7 Festival Playlist from May 5 to May 11. 2020 Ferrari F8 Tributo - Earn 20 PTS during the Spring “Hot” Season on the Series 7 Festival Playlist from May 19 to May 25 .

Earn 20 PTS during the Spring “Hot” Season on the Series 7 Festival Playlist from May 19 to May 25 2020 Ferrari SF90 Stradale - Earn 80 PTS on the Series 7 Festival Playlist from April 28 to May 25.

Car Pass cars:

2003 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning - Available April 28 in the Forza Horizon 5 Car Pass

Available April 28 in the Forza Horizon 5 Car Pass 2008 Dodge Magnum SRT-8 - Available May 5 in the Forza Horizon 5 Car Pass.

Available May 5 in the Forza Horizon 5 Car Pass. 2014 Forsberg Racing Nissan 370Z "SafariZ" Safari Rally Tribute - Available May 12 in the Forza Horizon 5 Car Pass.

Available May 12 in the Forza Horizon 5 Car Pass. 2019 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro - Available May 19 in the Forza Horizon 5 Car Pass.

New Wardrobe additions:

Mexican Racesuit

Horizon Race Gloves

Peach Raúl Urias Sundress

White Modern Puebla Dress

Bird Pattern Sundress

Doodle Summer Skirt

Black Modern Puebla Dress

Yellow Spaik Sundress

Farid Rueda Lion Motorcross Helmet

Sombrero

Star 27 Sundress

Farid Rueda Lion Classic Shades

Puebla Mexican Suit

Farid Rueda Lion Sundress

Doodle Classic Shades

Farid Rueda Lion Race Gloves

Farid Rueda Bear Sundress

Farid Rueda Lion Race Suit

New Car Horns

Falling

Bass Drop

Nature

Forza Horizon 5 Series 7 - Horizon Tour

Over 200 new Horizon Tour championships have become available in Series 7, including S2 class racing. This will allow players to finally unlock the associated yet highly coveted “Power Trip” Accolade!

Horizon Tour invites players to cooperate and embark on an adventure spanning numerous team races. To join the fun, simply visit the Horizon Tour meeting zone at the Horizon Festival and begin matchmaking.

Forza Horizon 5 Series 7 - EventLab

For all of the EventLab creators out there, playground games have introduced new customizable conditions under the Rules of Play:

“Get Engine Torque” scales engine torque from 10% to 200% of its normal value.

scales engine torque from 10% to 200% of its normal value. “Get Gravity” adds more customizable parameters to the “Scale Gravity” rule introduced in Series 6.

adds more customizable parameters to the “Scale Gravity” rule introduced in Series 6. Specific Drivatar names in Horizon Tour and The Trial that pulls from FH 5's cast of characters rather than random online players

New EventLab props and rules

The ability to earn the "Power Trip" Accolade in Horizon Tour

Fixes for several other Accolades

Fixes for the Festival Playlist, including for the Forzathon Weekly Challenge

Forza Horizon 5 is available on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC via Steam and Windows store. The title is also included in the Game Pass for both PC and console.

