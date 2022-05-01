Forza Horizon 5 Series 7 Spring Hot Season dates, playlists, challenges, and more

The final season of Forza Horizon 5 Series 7 is the Spring Hot Season, and it closes the Ferrari theme with a couple of new cars including the 2020 Ferrari F8 Tributo.

Forza Horizon 5, the latest title in the Playground Games event racing series, launched with over 500 cars late last year, and with every passing season, that number has grown drastically. Aside from the seasonal rewards, Forza Horizon 5 has also introduced cars through the Car Pass.

With Series 7, Forza Horizon 5 hosted a Ferrari theme with new cars from the supercar brand.

Forza Horizon 5 Series 7 Spring Hot Season (May 19 - May 25, 2022) rewards, events, challenges, and more

The fourth and final season of Forza Horizon 5 Series 7 is the Spring Hot Season. With the 2020 Ferrari F8 Tributo and the 1954 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Coupé as rewards, the season kicks off on May 19, 2022, and lasts till May 25, 2022.

The season also brings new daily and weekly challenges, seasonal events, and a slew of new items to the Forzathon shop.

Forza Horizon @ForzaHorizon



Available to download on Wednesday, April 27, our blog post details everything you can look forward to in Series 7: #ForzaHorizon5 Series 7 is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with new Horizon Tour championships and a @Ferrari takeover on the Festival Playlist.Available to download on Wednesday, April 27, our blog post details everything you can look forward to in Series 7: forzamotorsport.net/en-us/news/for… #ForzaHorizon5 Series 7 is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with new Horizon Tour championships and a @Ferrari takeover on the Festival Playlist. Available to download on Wednesday, April 27, our blog post details everything you can look forward to in Series 7: forzamotorsport.net/en-us/news/for… https://t.co/ocZ3mzh5a1

With that being said, let’s take a look at what's coming in Forza Horizon 5 Series 7 Spring Hot Season.

Season rewards

The Spring Season of Series 7 has a total of 54 Playlist Points across all Challenges.

2020 Ferrari F8 Tributo (20 Playlist Points). This is a Legendary rarity car and is exclusive to the Festival Playlist

(20 Playlist Points). This is a Legendary rarity car and is exclusive to the Festival Playlist 1954 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Coupé (40 Playlist Points) This is a Legendary rarity car and is valuable

Weekly Challenge "Old Red"

The Weekly Challenge has four Chapters. The rewards are 5 Playlist Points and 80 Forzathon Points.

Predecessor of All Buggies : Own and drive the 1971 Meyers Manx

: Own and drive the 1971 Meyers Manx Origin Story : Win the Baja California Trail Event with the 1971 Meyers Manx

: Win the Baja California Trail Event with the 1971 Meyers Manx Jumping Buggy : Earn 3 Kangaroo Skills in the Dunas Blancas region with the 1971 Meyers Manx

: Earn 3 Kangaroo Skills in the Dunas Blancas region with the 1971 Meyers Manx Buggy Beats Bike in Baja: Earn 2 Stars at the Dustbowl Speed Trap PR Stunt with the 1971 Meyers Manx

Daily Challenges

There are seven Daily Challenges. Each rewards 1 Playlist Point and 10 Forzathon Points.

Flock of Trucks : Earn 12 Stars in total from any PR Stunts in any Truck car

: Earn 12 Stars in total from any PR Stunts in any Truck car Playing by the Rules : Earn 3 Clean Racing Skills in a Cross Country Racing Event

: Earn 3 Clean Racing Skills in a Cross Country Racing Event Shocking : Smash 20 or more solar panels in 30 or fewer seconds

: Smash 20 or more solar panels in 30 or fewer seconds Zoomies : Drive above 250mph for 5 consecutive seconds in any car

: Drive above 250mph for 5 consecutive seconds in any car Assemble : Earn 800 team score in a single Horizon Tour Race Event

: Earn 800 team score in a single Horizon Tour Race Event Ultimate Talent : Earn and bank an Ultimate Skill Chain Skill

: Earn and bank an Ultimate Skill Chain Skill Short Story: Reach 140mph in any Horizon Story Chapter

Season Events

There are eight Season Events.

Fiesta. Siesta. Repeat. : Win The Trial Event. Rewards the 1930 Bentley 8 Litre

: Win The Trial Event. Rewards the 1930 Bentley 8 Litre EventLab : Complete the EventLab Event. Rewards the 2013 Donkervoort D8 GTO

: Complete the EventLab Event. Rewards the 2013 Donkervoort D8 GTO Airs and Graces : Complete the Seasonal Playground Games. Rewards the Fireworks Car Horn

: Complete the Seasonal Playground Games. Rewards the Fireworks Car Horn La Marisma : Complete the Trailblazer PR Stunt Challenge. Rewards a Super Wheelspin

: Complete the Trailblazer PR Stunt Challenge. Rewards a Super Wheelspin Panorámica : Complete the Drift Zone PR Stunt Challenge. Rewards a Super Wheelspin

: Complete the Drift Zone PR Stunt Challenge. Rewards a Super Wheelspin Inspiration from Japan : Win the Seasonal Championship. Rewards the 1969 Toyota 2000GT

: Win the Seasonal Championship. Rewards the 1969 Toyota 2000GT Baja Mil : Win the Seasonal Championship. Rewards the Festival Sombrero Vanity Item

: Win the Seasonal Championship. Rewards the Festival Sombrero Vanity Item First Come, First Served: Win the Seasonal Championship. Rewards the La Cucaracha Car Horn

Challenges

There are three Challenges.

#SleepingGiants : Photograph any Truck car at Atlantes de Tula. Rewards the Sleepy Emote

: Photograph any Truck car at Atlantes de Tula. Rewards the Sleepy Emote Small and Agile : Complete the Horizon Open Challenge. Rewards the 2017 Volkswagen Beetle #34 Andretti Rallycross

: Complete the Horizon Open Challenge. Rewards the 2017 Volkswagen Beetle #34 Andretti Rallycross Battle Royale: Complete The Eliminator Challenge. Rewards the "I've got a bad feeling about this" Forza LINK message

Forza Horizon 5, is available on the Xbox One, the Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC via Steam and Windows Store. As an Xbox title, it has also been available on the Game Pass since day 1, on both PC and console.

