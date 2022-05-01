Forza Horizon 5 Series 7 Summer Wet Season dates, playlists, challenges, and more

The Series 7 of Forza Horizon 5 kicked off on April 28, 2022. The first bow of the Summer Wet season brings a new roster of challenges along with two cars to win as seasonal rewards.

Developed by Playground Games and published by Xbox, Forza Horizon 5 builds upon the success set by its predecessors to deliver an amazing racing title. The game provides a satisfyingly fast and responsive racing experience in a diverse location. With that being said, let’s take a look at the first season of Forza Horizon 5 Series 7.

Forza Horizon 5 Series 7 Summer Wet Season (April 28 - May 4, 2022): Rewards, events, challenges, and more

The first season of Summer Wet Season has finally arrived in Forza Horizon 5 Series 7. It kicked off on April 28 and will last until May 4, 2022. This season brings the 1962 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso and the 1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1 as seasonal rewards, along with daily and weekly challenges, seasonal events, and a slew of new items in the Forzathon shop.

With that being said, let’s take a look at what’s coming in Series 7 of Forza Horizon 5.

Players will love these season rewards

The Summer Season of Series 7 has a total of 54 Playlist Points across all Challenges.

1962 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso (20 Playlist Points) This is a Legendary rarity car and is exclusive to the Festival Playlist

(20 Playlist Points) This is a Legendary rarity car and is exclusive to the Festival Playlist 1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1 (40 Playlist Points) This is an Epic rarity car and is hard to find

Weekly Challenge "Original Hot Hatch"

The challenge rewards players with 5 Playlist Points and 80 Forzathon Points.

VW Caribe: Own and drive the 1983 Volkswagen Golf GTI

Own and drive the 1983 Volkswagen Golf GTI Puebla Legacy: Win a Street Race Event with the 1983 Volkswagen Golf GTI

Win a Street Race Event with the 1983 Volkswagen Golf GTI Project Sport Golf: Earn a total of 5 Stars from Speed Zone PR Stunts with the 1983 Volkswagen Golf GTI

Earn a total of 5 Stars from Speed Zone PR Stunts with the 1983 Volkswagen Golf GTI Best Selling Model: Earn an Ultimate Skill Chain with the 1983 Volkswagen Golf GTI

Players should indulge in Daily Challenges

There are seven Daily Challenges. Each rewards 1 Playlist Point and 10 Forzathon Points.

Plot Twist: Earn 5 Drift Skills in any Horizon Story Chapter

Earn 5 Drift Skills in any Horizon Story Chapter Care Package: Send a Gift Drop to another player

Send a Gift Drop to another player Blasting Through: Earn 9 Stars in total from Trailblazer PR Stunts

Earn 9 Stars in total from Trailblazer PR Stunts Hold Fast: Drive above 150mph in any car for 15 consecutive seconds or more

Drive above 150mph in any car for 15 consecutive seconds or more Sparkling Clean: Post a clean lap on any Rivals Event

Post a clean lap on any Rivals Event Sandwich: Smash 3 picnic tables

Smash 3 picnic tables Fast Lane: Win a Drag Race Event in a Modern Sports Car

Season Events

There are eight Season Events.

Aid of the Party: Win The Trial Event in an A-Class Truck car. Rewards 10 Playlist Points and the Puebla Mexican Suit Vanity Item

Win The Trial Event in an A-Class Truck car. Rewards 10 Playlist Points and the Puebla Mexican Suit Vanity Item Horizon Jungle Course: Complete the EventLab Event in a B-Class Pickups & 4x4s car. Rewards 3 Playlist Points and the 1986 Lamborghini LM 002

Complete the EventLab Event in a B-Class Pickups & 4x4s car. Rewards 3 Playlist Points and the 1986 Lamborghini LM 002 La Mesa: Complete the Danger Sign PR Stunt Challenge in an A-Class 2008 BMW M3. Rewards 2 Playlist Points and a Super Wheelspin

Complete the Danger Sign PR Stunt Challenge in an A-Class 2008 BMW M3. Rewards 2 Playlist Points and a Super Wheelspin Camino de Montaña : Complete the Drift Zone PR Stunt Challenge in an S1-Class Drift Car. Rewards 2 Playlist Points and a Super Wheelspin

: Complete the Drift Zone PR Stunt Challenge in an S1-Class Drift Car. Rewards 2 Playlist Points and a Super Wheelspin San de las Minas : Complete the Speed Trap PR Stunt Challenge in a B-Class Subaru car. Rewards 2 Playlist Points and a Super Wheelspin

: Complete the Speed Trap PR Stunt Challenge in a B-Class Subaru car. Rewards 2 Playlist Points and a Super Wheelspin VW Caribe Legends: Win the Seasonal Championship in a B-Class Volkswagen Golf car. Rewards 5 Playlist Points and the Mexican Traffic Light Car Horn

Win the Seasonal Championship in a B-Class Volkswagen Golf car. Rewards 5 Playlist Points and the Mexican Traffic Light Car Horn Chihuahua Express: Win the Seasonal Championship in any S1-Class car. Rewards 5 Playlist Points and the 2008 BMW M3

Win the Seasonal Championship in any S1-Class car. Rewards 5 Playlist Points and the 2008 BMW M3 La Fiesta: Win the Seasonal Championship in an A-Class Ford car. Rewards 5 Playlist Points and the 2017 Ford Fiesta #14 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing GRC

Notable Challenges

There are three Challenges:

Fireflies: Complete the Treasure Hunt Challenge (Clue: Fly the Fire like a bird to collect 5 Stars). Hint: Earn 5 Stars or more at Danger Sign PR Stunts with the 1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am. You can read more in our Forza Horizon 5 challenges guide. Rewards 3 Playlist Points and 100 Forzathon Points

Complete the Treasure Hunt Challenge (Clue: Fly the Fire like a bird to collect 5 Stars). Hint: Earn 5 Stars or more at Danger Sign PR Stunts with the 1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am. You can read more in our Forza Horizon 5 challenges guide. Rewards 3 Playlist Points and 100 Forzathon Points #FestiveColors: Photograph any car in Guanajuato while the city is decorated for Cinco de Mayo. Rewards 2 Playlist Points and the Raúl Urias Cap Vanity Item

Photograph any car in Guanajuato while the city is decorated for Cinco de Mayo. Rewards 2 Playlist Points and the Raúl Urias Cap Vanity Item Skilled in Speed: Maintain a speed of 100mph or more for 10 consecutive seconds in any Horizon Open Custom Racing Event. Rewards 2 Playlist Points and 50,000 Credits

Forzathon Shop offers enticing wares

Players should explore the Forzathon Shop:

1998 Subaru Impreza 22B STI for 700 Forzathon Points

for 700 Forzathon Points 2018 DeBerti Design Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Drift Truck for 200 Forzathon Points

for 200 Forzathon Points Macarena Emote for 75 Forzathon Points

for 75 Forzathon Points Bass Drop Car Horn for 75 Forzathon Points

for 75 Forzathon Points Wheelspin for 60 Forzathon Points

for 60 Forzathon Points Super Wheelspin for 150 Forzathon Points

Forza Horizon 5 is available on the Xbox One, the Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC via Steam and Windows Store. Players can also jump right in on the Game Pass across both PC and console.

