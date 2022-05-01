Forza Horizon 5 Series 7 Winter Dry Season dates, playlists, challenges, and more

The third season of the Forza Horizon 5 Series 7 continues with the Ferrari theme by introducing a couple of new cars. Kicking off on May 12, the season brings new events, challenges and activities for players to partake in.

Forza Horizon 5, the latest iteration of Xbox’s flagship racing title, blends in the fun arcade racing with the simulator-based tinkering aspect to deliver a balanced racing title. Be it a fast-paced responsive race or a slow drive in the countryside, Forza Horizon 5 is a great game to enjoy.

Forza Horizon 5 Series 7 Winter Dry Season (May 12 - May 18, 2022) rewards, events, challenges, and more

The third season of Forza Horizon 5 Series 7 kicks off on May 12, 2022, after the end of the second season.

The Winter Dry season lasts until May 18 and brings the 1992 Ferrari 512 Testa Rossa and the 2015 MG MG3 as seasonal rewards.

The Winter Dry season also brings new daily and weekly challenges, new seasonal events, and a new set of items in the Forzathon shop.

With that beings said, let’s take a look at what’s new in Forza Horizon 5 Series 7 Winter Dry Season.

Season rewards

The Winter Season of Series 7 has a total of 53 Playlist Points across all Challenges.

1992 Ferrari 512 Testa Rossa (20 Playlist Points) This is an Epic rarity car and is exclusive to the Festival Playlist

(20 Playlist Points) This is an Epic rarity car and is exclusive to the Festival Playlist 2015 MG MG3 (40 Playlist Points) This is a Rare rarity car and is hard to find

Weekly Challenge "Mexican Supercar"

The Weekly Challenge has four Chapters. It rewards 5 Playlist Points and 80 Forzathon Points.

Echieverria Production : Own and drive the 2017 VUHL 05RR

: Own and drive the 2017 VUHL 05RR Road and Racing : Win any Road Racing Event with the 2017 VUHL 05RR

: Win any Road Racing Event with the 2017 VUHL 05RR Light n' Fast : Maintain a speed over 170mph for 15 consecutive seconds with the 2017 VUHL 05RR

: Maintain a speed over 170mph for 15 consecutive seconds with the 2017 VUHL 05RR Like a Feather: Earn 3 Stars at any Danger Sign PR Stunt with the 2017 VUHL 05RR

Daily Challenges

There are seven Daily Challenges. Each rewards 1 Playlist Point and 10 Forzathon Points.

Clean Fun : Earn 3 or more Clean Racing Skills in any Road Racing Event

: Earn 3 or more Clean Racing Skills in any Road Racing Event The DK : Earn 3 Stars from any Drift Zone PR Stunt

: Earn 3 Stars from any Drift Zone PR Stunt Florist : Smash 15 flower stalls

: Smash 15 flower stalls On Board : Earn a Skillboard Skill by smashing any billboard

: Earn a Skillboard Skill by smashing any billboard Dry Run : Reach 140mph or more in any Dirt Racing Event

: Reach 140mph or more in any Dirt Racing Event In Reverse : Complete a Drift Theme Horizon Arcade Event in any Drift Car

: Complete a Drift Theme Horizon Arcade Event in any Drift Car Aged Well: Earn 3 Stars from any Speed Trap PR Stunt in a Class Racer car

Season Events

There are seven Season Events:

Carrera de Resistencia : Win The Trial Event. Rewards the Mexican Racesuit Vanity Item

: Win The Trial Event. Rewards the Mexican Racesuit Vanity Item EventLab : Complete the EventLab Event: Rewards the 1998 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLK GTR Forza Edition

: Complete the EventLab Event: Rewards the 1998 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLK GTR Forza Edition Heights of Mulegé : Complete the Danger Sign PR Stunt Challenge. Rewards a Super Wheelspin

: Complete the Danger Sign PR Stunt Challenge. Rewards a Super Wheelspin Atlantes de Tula : Complete the Speed Zone PR Stunt Challenge. Rewards a Super Wheelspin

: Complete the Speed Zone PR Stunt Challenge. Rewards a Super Wheelspin Offroad Tour : Win the Seasonal Championship. Rewards the 2015 Alumi Craft Class 10

: Win the Seasonal Championship. Rewards the 2015 Alumi Craft Class 10 Weather Perfect : Win the Seasonal Championship. Rewards the 2019 Hennessey VelociRaptor 6x6

: Win the Seasonal Championship. Rewards the 2019 Hennessey VelociRaptor 6x6 Co-op Championships: Complete a Horizon Tour Event. Rewards 3 Playlist Points

Challenges

There are three Challenges:

On Top of the World : Complete the Treasure Hunt Challenge

: Complete the Treasure Hunt Challenge #ReachingStars : Photograph at the Gran Telescopio. Rewards the "To the moon" Forza LINK message

: Photograph at the Gran Telescopio. Rewards the "To the moon" Forza LINK message Only Fordward: Complete the Horizon Open Challenge. Rewards the 1978 Hoonigan Ford Escort RS1800

Forza Horizon 5 was released on the Xbox One, the Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC via Steam and Windows Store.

As an Xbox title, it is also available on the Game Pass from day 1 (on both PC and console).

