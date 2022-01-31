Forza Horizon 5 system requirements for Series 4 update

Currently, Forza Horizon 5 is one of the most recreated racing games in 2022, after its initial release on November 4, 2021. The open-world racing game has great visuals and a huge collection of cars that surpass the 550 mark.

However, players need to fulfill certain criteria for hardware specifications to run the game on their system.

Now that Forza Horizon 5’s Series 4 update is in the queue, the game will see the addition of new content which will change the current requirements. To help players get info on the game’s requirements, this article will serve every bit of information on what is required.

What is needed to run Forza Horizon 5 after Series 4?

To discuss specifications, this article will be taking Forza Horizon 5’s Steam version as a reference. With that said, the requirements for the racing game are as follows:

Minimum Requirements (For low specification system)

CPU or Processor: Ryzen 3 1200 (AMD) or Core i5 4460 (Intel)

Ryzen 3 1200 (AMD) or Core i5 4460 (Intel) GPU: Nvidia GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 470

Nvidia GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 470 V-RAM: 4 GB

4 GB RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Storage: 110 GB HDD or SSD

110 GB HDD or SSD Operating System: Windows 10 or Windows 11

Players with this specification can enjoy their game at full resolution, however, the only drawback would be graphics. Other than that, this specification would be enough to keep players going.

Recommended Requirements (For mid-tier specification system)

CPU or Processor: Ryzen 5 1500X (AMD) or Core i5 8400 (Intel)

Ryzen 5 1500X (AMD) or Core i5 8400 (Intel) GPU: Nvidia GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon RX 590

Nvidia GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon RX 590 V-RAM: 8 GB

8 GB RAM: 16 GB

16 GB Storage: 110 GB HDD or SSD

110 GB HDD or SSD Operating System: Windows 10 or Windows 11

With this hardware specification, players will be able to get an almost-full experience of the game in terms of visuals and no compromises on gameplay.

Ideal Requirements (For high-tier specification system)

CPU or Processor: Ryzen 7 3800XT (AMD) or Core i7 10700K (Intel)

Ryzen 7 3800XT (AMD) or Core i7 10700K (Intel) GPU: Nvidia RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800XT

Nvidia RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800XT V-RAM: 10 to 16 GB

10 to 16 GB RAM: 16 to 32 GB

16 to 32 GB Storage: 110 GB HDD or SSD

110 GB HDD or SSD Operating System: Windows 10 or Windows 11

Also Read Article Continues below

To get the maximum out of the Forza Horizon 5, this specification list or above is just perfect. From flawless graphics to performance, the ideal requirement for players who like the full gaming experience.

Edited by R. Elahi