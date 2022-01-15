Forza Motorsport 8 possible release date for all platforms

Forza Motorsport 8 is in development under the name Forza Motorsport. The series reboot is part of the two franchises of Forza, the other being Forza Horizon. No major news has come out about Forza Motorsport 8 since the E3 2020 reveal, other than it is being worked on.

The question being asked is when Forza Motorsport 8 will be released, and what platforms it will debut on. Forza has always been a Microsoft exclusive, so it is not stipulated to launch nowhere else.

In all likelihood, Forza Motorsport 8 will debut on Xbox Series X, Series S, and PC.

Forza Motorsport 8 is not coming soon

As of the time of writing, there is no confirmed release date for Forza Motorsport 8. The game was teased during E3 2020, and in April 2021, players were invited to a Forza Motorsport playtest.

Forza Motorsport @ForzaMotorsport The first round of invites for the Forza Motorsport playtest have gone out to a small group of participants! We'll be expanding that number as development progresses, so stay tuned for your chance to join. The first round of invites for the Forza Motorsport playtest have gone out to a small group of participants! We'll be expanding that number as development progresses, so stay tuned for your chance to join. https://t.co/fXYwnyuXXo

It is clear that the game is under development, and a build was available to a small group of players. There is little information about the Forza Motorsport reboot, though the platforms are evident, even if not yet confirmed.

If the game has a release date of 2022, it’s possible that Forza Motorsport will debut in November, to coincide with the November 9 2021 release of Forza Horizon 5. If it is released in 2022, it will probably also be released on the Xbox One.

Depending on how much work remains, the release date of the title could also be 2023. The game has not yet appeared on a PlayStation console yet, and that will likely not change with Forza Motorsport.

Forza's past and future lie with the Xbox

Forza Horizon took the franchise in a whole new direction (Image via Playground Games)

Forza has been a staple on Microsoft platforms ever since Forza Motorsport debuted on the Xbox 360 back in 2005. It was not available anywhere other than an Xbox console until 2015.

Forza Motorsport 6: Apex was the first game in the franchise to come to Windows PCs, followed by Forza Horizon 3 and Forza Motorsport 7. Future versions of the Forza Horizon series may also be available on Windows PC.

The only exception was Forza Street, a rebranded version of Miami Street, for iOS and Android.

Forza was going steady with the track-based Motorsport series, but in 2012, the franchise saw a major spinoff with Horizon. Developed for the Xbox 360, the Horizon series took the game in a new direction, offering an open world for players to race in. This divided the franchise going forward, offering two different styles of lifelike racing titles.

All that is known now is that Forza Motorsport is a reboot and is currently in development. It will, in all likelihood, arrive on current Xbox consoles and Windows PCs.

