Forza Motorsport pre-order guide: Editions, prices, platforms, and more

Forza Motorsport, the upcoming racing game from Turn 10 Studio and Xbox Game Studio, finally received a confirmed release date during the recently held Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase 2023. The announcement was followed by its pre-orders going live, but only for Xbox consoles and Microsoft Store on PC. Although the game is also available on Steam, the pre-orders for Valve's PC storefront are yet to go live.

However, fans who might want to pick up the title on consoles or via the Microsoft store can do so now. It should be mentioned that Tunr 10 Studios' upcoming racing sim will also be available Day one on the Xbox Game Pass for consoles and PC.

Here's a comprehensive guide on pre-ordering Forza Motorsport on Windows PC and Xbox Series X|S, including its different editions, prices, platforms, and more.

How to pre-order Forza Motorsport?

As of now, you can only pre-order Turn 10 Studios' upcoming racing-sim on Xbox Series consoles and the Microsoft store on Windows PC. Pre-orders for the Steam version are yet to go live. However, you can add the game to your wishlist to get notified as soon as it's available for purchase. Pre-ordering is a fairly straightforward process on both Xbox consoles and PC.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how you can pre-order the game on Xbox Series X|S and PC:

Xbox Series X|S

Go to the Xbox Store on your console

Search for Forza Motorsport, or simply look it up in the "Pre-orders" section

Select the edition of your choice and click "Pre-order"

Once you confirm your pre-order, simply complete payment, and the game will be added to your library

You will be able to pre-load it near the official release date

Windows PC

Open the "Microsoft Store" or "Xbox App" on your PC

Search for Forza Motorsport and select your preferred edition

Once you confirm the edition you want to pre-order, complete the payment and the game will be added to your library

You will be able to pre-load it on your PC near the official release date

Similarly to previous Forza titles, including Motorsport and the Horizon series, no pre-order bonuses are associated with any of the editions.

Forza Motorsport editions and prices

Like the previous entries, Forza Horizon 4 and Forza Horizon 5, Turn 10 Studios' upcoming racing-simulation title is offered in three different versions: a Standard Edition, a Deluxe Edition, and the feature-complete Premium Edition. Being a current-gen exclusive game, Forza Motorsport starts at $69.99 for the Standard Edition and goes up to $99.99 for the Premium Edition.

Here's a complete breakdown of all the editions:

Standard Edition ($69.99)

Base game

Deluxe Edition ($89.99)

Base game

Car pass

Premium Edition ($99.99)

Base game

Car pass

VIP membership

Welcome pack

"Race Day" par pack

The "Race Day" car pack, which comes with the Premium Edition, features exclusive Forza-edition cars. The Car pass, present in both Deluxe and Premium Editions, delivers 30 new-to-Forza cars, with one delivered weekly.

