Free Fire 0.15.0 Update for Android: APK download link

A step-by-step guide to download and install the latest Free Fire 0.15.0 Update.

The size of Free Fire's 0.15.0 Update is around 558 MB.

Garena Free Fire

Free Fire is one of the most popular games in the battle royale genre and is available for both Android and iOS devices.

The latest 0.15.0 version of Free Fire was launched on July 9 and it brought back the Purgatory map to ranked mode. With the release of the new update, Garena also added several new features, like events and rewards, in the game.

The size of the Free Fire 0.15.0 update is around 558MB and players can download and install it using several different methods. They can either update the game via Google Playstore or download the game's APK file. Players generally choose the second method when they face issues while downloading it from Google Playstore.

Here are the steps which can be followed to install Garena Free Fire 0.15.0 APK in your Android devices.

Steps to download and install Free Fire 0.15.0 update APK

Download link of Free Fire 0.15.0 update APK: https://bit.ly/3gNz2Y7

Download the OBB files of the game from the above link. Open file manager on your phone and click on downloaded file Garena Free Fire Rampage_v1.50.0.apk. Allow installation from unknown sources (if you haven't enabled it yet) by navigating to settings>safety and privacy> Install apps from Unknown Sources. Once the installation of the APK file gets completed, create a new folder 'com.dts.freefireth' in Android/OBB. Copy and paste the downloaded OBB file of the game in the directory. Open the Free Fire app and enjoy the game.

As mentioned earlier, the size of the update is around 558 MB. So, make sure that your phone has enough storage space to accommodate the game. In case the downloaded file indicates an error saying, 'There was a problem parsing the package', then consider downloading both the APK and OBB files before installing them again.