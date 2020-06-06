Free Fire: 3 best characters to use in the game

We take a look at three of the best characters you can use in Garena Free Fire.

These characters are unique and can significantly affect the gameplay.

Image Credits: Free Fire

Garena Free Fire is famous for its wide variety of characters. Each character has a special passive ability and each ability has been designed in such a way that it gives an upper hand to the character during matches.

Characters did not initially possess abilities that severely impacted a match but they now have qualities that can easily help a player secure victory in the game.

With the numerous options that players now have at their disposal, it can be difficult to choose a character that suits a particular playing style. On that note, let us take a look at three of the best characters players can use in Garena Free Fire.

Three Best Characters in Garena Free Fire

#1 A124

Image Credits: Dunia Games

Character introduction: A124 is a robot created with modern technology. She has two states of mind: normal mode and battle mode.

Character Special Ability: 'Thrill of Battle'- Converts part of the EP into HP.

A124 specialises in gaining health in crunch situations. She can quickly turn a part of EP (Energy Power) into a health gain. Normally, EP takes time to refill but if you are playing A124, they work as medkits. As you level her ability up, its cooldown lowers to 60 seconds and it can change 50 EP to instant health.

#2 Shimada Hayato

Image Credits: GuruGamer

Character introduction: Shimada Hayato is a kid from a legendary Samurai family. Being the only child means that he needs to carry on the family tradition. However, the young samurai has a secret nobody else can know. For this, he is willing to give up his life.

Character Special Ability: 'Bushido'- The lower your HP, the higher your armour penetration becomes.

Hayato plays a vital role in long extended fights in Free Fire. He gains a lot of armour penetration when he is injured, which can come in clutch during matches. Overall, he is a character who provides an insane amount of long-lasting burst. If you need a character that is good in one-on-one situations, then Hayato is the character for you.

#3 Laura

Image Credits: Pinterest

Character introduction: Laura is an outstanding special agent and has been a talented shooter ever since she was a kid. She wants to bring justice to the world.

Character Special Ability: 'Sharp Shooter'- Accuracy increased while scoped in.

Laura is a great pick if you are into long scoped-in fights in Free Fire. Her ability, Sharp Shooter, when levelled up, can gain up to 30% increase while scoped in, which is a lot of damage.