Free Fire: 3 worst guns in Free Fire

Garena Free Fire was the first Battle Royale mobile game that became popular in India.

Garena Free Fire was the first battle royale mobile game that became popular in India. It paved the way for other mainstream games such as PUBG and Activision’s COD to release their mobile versions.

While most gamers consider its major competitors to be better games overall, Free Fire has its own user base.

Playing Free Fire is a unique experience, and there are many things that you need to consider before shifting to the game. If you are used to playing PUBG or COD, you will notice alterations with controls and player’s physical behavior.

What must be remembered with each gun is that every different category has certain specific statistics and suitable conditions. Players need to choose and understand which type of weapon suits them best. Further, using attachments can always make the gun easier to use.

Worst guns in Free Fire

1. SCAR: As far as Assault Rifles are concerned, the SCAR is the worst one that you can use. It has the joint-lowest damage in the category and has an average range. Further, the gun is quite unstable and will require the right attachments to be made useable.

Regardless, the gun is only suitable for short to mid-range shooting. Its average accuracy means that you should probably carry another secondary weapon with better overall statistics, especially with respect to range and damage.

2. MP40: When it comes to SMGs, MP40 is probably the worst in the game. The only good thing about this gun is the high rate of fire, but that is quite pointless because of its low magazine count (20).

Further, its’ low damage, range, and accuracy makes it one of the worst guns to use in the game. While the gun can be made effective by using the right attachments, there are better available alternatives in the game.

3.VSS: The lack of equipable attachments make the gun extremely difficult to use.

While the gun has a high range, its damage is only comparable to low-end ARs and SMGs, which makes it unsuitable for long-range shooting.

Further, its low magazine count and overall average statistics make it unsuitable for even short-range shooting. This makes it one of the least versatile guns available across categories, and the gun is only suitable for safe mid-range shooting!