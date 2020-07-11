Free Fire: 3 worst guns in July 2020

Free Fire offers loads of weapon choices to its players.

Here is a list of the worst weapons available in the game.

Nishant Feature

Free Fire: 3 worst guns in July 2020 (Picture Courtesy: ff.garena.com)

Free Fire is one of the fastest-growing battle royale games today, and has crossed the mark of 500 million downloads on Google Play Store, making it one of the most-played games among phones. One of the reasons for the massive growth of this game is its ability to run in low-end devices.

Free Fire features a lot of guns that players can utilise in quick-paced matches. The various categories of weapons provide players with multiple options, and there are certain brilliant guns which players can use in the battlefield. However, there are also some firearms in the game that players prefer not to use because of their stats and in-game performance.

We take a look at this category here, and list out the three worst guns in Free Fire.

Top 3 worst guns in Free Fire

#1 MP40

MP40 (Picture Courtesy: ff.garena.com)

The MP40 is considered to be the worst SMG in the game. It has the least range in its category, and the high fire rate is cancelled out by the small magazine size. Also, only two attachments can be equipped, which is a massive downside of using this SMG.

#2 M60

M60 (Picture Courtesy: ff.garena.com)

This Assault Rifle has terrible accuracy, which is why players do not prefer using it. Only a magazine can be attached to the M60, with no provision for any other attachments to enhance the gun's performance. With no scopes being attachable, the AR isn't recommended for combat over mid range.

#3 VSS

VSS (Picture Courtesy: ff.garena.com)

The VSS comes with a pre-attached 4x scope. Players can only attach a magazine and stock, which doesn't enhance stats of the weapon too much. The funny part is that, according to the official Free Fire website, it is put in the SMG class.

As there are various categories of weapons with different uses and characteristics in Free Fire, it is not possible to list out the worst weapons available. This because comparing an SMG with an AR doesn't make much sense. This list was solely made based on stats and in-game performance of each firearm. Rankings also depend on the players' preference and hence, differ from player to player.