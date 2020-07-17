Free Fire: 30 cool nicknames in Hindi

Free Fire is a popular battle royale game that is published by Garena in India. The game is free-to-download for both Android and iOS devices. It has managed to cement its position as the most downloaded battle royale game on mobile.

As Free Fire has over 500 million players, there is a dearth of unique and creative names. Hence, some players use different types of fonts and symbols in their in-game names to make sure they are able to set the name that they want. Free Fire asks the players to set their in-game name, when they launch it for the first time.

In this article, we look at some Hindi nicknames for Free Fire players:

Top Hindi nicknames for Free Fire

Here is a list of nicknames/IGNs that the players can use:

【मौ】【त】

अजनबी

【﻿गड़बड़】

♚बादशाह ♚

༒ भेड़िआ ༒

Advertisement

खूनीⓇ

बुलेट राजा

🔥बड़ा भाई🔥

★ खतरनाक खिलाड़ी ★

⚔काल⚔

^-^ सरकार ^-^

दबंग

★·.·´¯`·.·★लल्लन सिंह ★·.·´¯`·.·★

सबका बाप

बंदूक वाला ︻╦̵̵͇̿̿̿̿══╤─

彡गब्बर彡

नवाब✔️

मुझे छोड़ दो

••¤विलायती¤••

तबाही

मिस्टर Ӿ

★彡शैतान彡★

जुलमी

▼★गलीबॉय★▼

में पागल हूं

शार्प शूटर▄︻̷̿┻̿═━一

◦•●◉रईस◉●•◦

छिछोरा

『सबको मारुंगा』

खूंखार

Players can also visit several sites like Nickfinder to add symbols to their names.

How to change the name in Free Fire?

To change the in-game name in Free Fire, players need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Click on the profile icon present on the top right corner of the screen.

Step 2: Click on the yellow icon just below the in-game name.

Step 3: A dialogue box appears, prompting the users to change their nickname.

Step 4: Click on OK. The name will be changed when you restart the game.

It is important to note that every name change in Free Fire costs 390 diamonds.