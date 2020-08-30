Free Fire: 30 cool and stylish guild names for 2020

Playing any game with friends is always fun, and when it comes to games of the battle royale genre, they become even more exciting and entertaining. Free Fire has a feature of forming or joining a guild, which is an excellent way to interact and socialise with other players.

On top of this, players in the guild can participate in guild tournaments and get 'dog tags'. These tags will further be added together, and once the guild collects enough tags, personal and guild rewards can be unlocked.

Some guild leaders prefer to have a simple and straightforward name, while others favour having creative names with symbols and fonts.

We list 30 cool and stylish guild names in Free Fire

#1 𝕯𝖊𝖋𝖊𝖆𝖙

#2 ⓄⓋⒺⓇ

#3 ĐØ₥ł₦₳₮łØ₦

#4 𝘿𝙞𝙨𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙩𝙡𝙚

#5 𝐓𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐞𝐝𝐨

#6 𝕽𝖆𝖛𝖆𝖌𝖊𝖗𝖘

#7 乇ㄥ丨ㄒ乇

#8 𝒜𝓃𝓃𝒾𝒽𝒾𝓁𝒶𝓉𝑜𝓇𝓈

#9 Μ€ǤΔ ŞŦΔŘS

#10 丅ᗴᗩᗰ ᗷᗝ丅

#11 ᎥᑎᖴᎥᑎᎥ丅Ƴ

#12 ƑÃǗЖ

#13 ᴄᴏʟʟɪꜱɪᴏɴ

#14 ιиѕυяgєитѕ

#15 sᴀᴠᴀɢᴇs

#16 Ⓣⓔⓒⓗ Ⓦⓐⓡⓡⓘⓞⓡⓢ

#17 ĐɆ₥Ɇ₦₮ɆĐ

#18 συтℓαωѕ

#19 𝕽𝖊𝖇𝖊𝖑𝖑𝖎𝖔𝖓

#20 ⱫɆⱤØ %

#21 яєиαιѕѕαи¢є

#22 ₩Ɇ ĐØ₦’₮ ⱠØ₴Ɇ

#23 𝕊𝕢𝕦𝕒𝕕𝕣𝕠𝕟

#24 вєrєtѕ

#25 Double

#26 MДVΞЯICҜS

#27 Crew

#28 Ť尺ØﾌΛЛら

#29 WreckAge

#30 ᏟᎾmᏒᎪᎠᎬs

Players have to use websites like lingojam and fancytexttool to incorporate fancy symbols and fonts into such names, as regular keyboards do not have them.

How to change the name of a guild in Garena Free Fire?

Only the guild leaders can make the change, and can follow the steps below:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and press on the 'Guild' icon present on the right side of the main screen.

Press on the guild icon

Step 2: Next, click on the rename button present beside the name of the guild.

Click on the rename icon

Step 3: A dialog box appears prompting the user to enter the new name. Paste the required name in the text field and click on the button below it.

Enter the required name in the text-field.

Step 4: The name of the guild will be changed. The guild leader should note that he/she will have to spend 500 diamonds to change it.