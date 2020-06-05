5 best Free Fire players in the world

Free Fire is a popular mobile game, played by various trending mobile gamers.

Here is the list of five best Free Fire players in the world.

Free Fire. Image: Wallpaper Cave.

Free Fire is a popular mobile game around the world. It has managed to garner a big player base in India too. Free Fire players might not have the same fame as that of PUBG players, but they are talented. It is very difficult to rank the best Free Fire players as every player is known for their individual skills. So here is a list of the top 5 Free Fire players in no particular order.

Best Free Fire players in the world

TSG Jash

TSG Jash. Image: Quora.

TSG Jash is one of the best Free Fire players out there and is in t top 1% of the world. He is a part of the TSG squad and people often compare him to TSG Ritik, who is another exemplary Free Fire player and his close friend. Whatever the game mode be, Solo, Duo or Squad, TSG Jash shines bright in all of them. His score in Season 12 was 3354 and he belonged to the Heroic Tier. TSG squad was one of the two teams that were invited in Free Fire Asia Invitation last year.

RAISTAR

RAISTAR. Image: YouTube.

RAISTAR, who also hails from India, is arguably the fastest player in Free Fire. Some people even think that he is a hacker because of his incredible speed. You cannot even know when he will subtly kill you from a distance. Even in a one on one combat, he is feared by many due to his quick movement and accurate aim. Raistar has a high headshot rate of 63%. He is best known for his mid range combats.

Sudip Sarkar

Advertisement

Sudip Sarkar. Image: MobyGeek.

Sudip Sarkar is a popular name in Free Fire. In Season 12, he was among the top 22% of the players in the world. He is good in close combats and has decent speed. He is a strategic player who plays to kill and ultimately win. He also uploads videos of himself playing Free Fire on his YouTube channel, Gyan Gaming, which has over 2 million subscribers.

SK SABIR

SK SABIR. Image: YouTube.

SK SABIR is another very good player from India. He belongs to the BOSS group guild and is great in long combats. He had the top rank in Free Fire when he scored a whopping 11703 rank points in Season 10. His main target is winning the game rather than killing his enemies.

SULTAN PROSLO

SULTAN PROSLO. Image: Gurugamer.com.

SULTAN PROSLO is a popular Free Fire gamer from the Indonesian server. He belongs to the Heroic Tier and his badge point is 25089. He belongs to the NESC-IND guild and is considered to be the world’s best Free Fire player by many. His YouTube channel, Dyland PROS has got over 9.5 million subscribers.