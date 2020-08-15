Free Fire 50,000 diamonds mod APK: Is it legal?

Free Fire provides its players with a wide assortment of in-game cosmetics like skins and costume bundles. Users can purchase these items with diamonds, which is the currency that is generally used for transactions in the battle royale sensation.

Players would, however, have to pay money to obtain these diamonds. They would have to pay INR 80 for 100 diamonds and INR 250 for 310 diamonds.

While a number of players can afford to buy diamonds in Free Fire, it is not a feasible option for everyone else. As a result, many players tend to use third-party applications or mods like the Free Fire 50,000 diamonds mod to obtain them for free.

In this article, we examine the legitimacy of the Free Fire 50,000 diamonds mod APK and discuss the consequences of using such mods or applications.

What is the Free Fire 50,000 diamonds mod APK?

The Free Fire 50,000 diamonds mod APK is a modified version of the game client that claims to provide users with 50,000 diamonds.

However, it is to be noted that the in-game currency is generally stored on the game server, which means the mod is fake and does not work.

Is it legal?

According to the official FAQ on the Garena Free Fire website, cheating includes using a modified version of the game client to perform tasks that wouldn’t be possible otherwise.

A snippet from the Anti-Hack FAQ section on the official Garena Free Fire website (Image Credits: ff.garena.com)

Garena has a zero-tolerance policy against cheating, and once someone is found guilty, their account will be permanently suspended from the game.

Therefore, the use of the Free Fire 50,000 diamonds mod APK is 100% illegal, and players should avoid using any such mods.

Conclusion

Players are not allowed and never recommended to use any modified version of the game client. The only legitimate way to obtain diamonds in Free Fire is by purchasing them.

