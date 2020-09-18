Free Fire: Ajju Bhai to play with Dynamo Gaming today

PUBG Mobile star and YouTube sensation Aaditya Sawant aka Dynamo Gaming has announced his upcoming collaboration with Total Gaming.

For those who don't know, Total Gaming is one of the most famous YouTube gaming channels in India. The man behind the channel is Ajjubhai, a popular Free Fire player with over 12 million subscribers.

Following the recent ban imposed on PUBG Mobile, we have seen many PUBG Mobile streamers playing other games on their channels. Dynamo Gaming, who has 8.54 million subscribers on YouTube, is one of them.

Dynamo Gaming announces collaboration with Total Gaming

On 17th September, PUBG star Dynamo Gaming announced his forthcoming partnership with Ajjubhai through an Instagram story.

In the story, Aditya tagged @totalgaming_official and @indiafreefireofficial and revealed his upcoming mega collaboration, as you can see below:

Dynamo Instagram story screenshot on his collaboration with Ajjubhai

The exclusive collaboration stream is scheduled for 18th September, beginning at 11:30 AM IST. This will be the first time that Dynamo will collaborate with Total Gaming and stream Garena Free Fire on his YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, Ajjubhai also posted a similar story on his Instagram handle.

Total Gaming's Instagram story on the collaboration

Since PUBG Mobile was banned in India, Total Gaming collaborated with many big PUBG Mobile streamers, including Soul Mortal, ScoutOP, Tanmay Bhatt and a few others.

Both streamers will likely be playing Garena Free Fire on today's live stream. Apart from this, fans can also expect trending PC games like Fall Guys, Rocket League and Among Us.

