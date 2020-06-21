Free Fire: All you need to know about GFX Tools

Free Fire is a popular mobile battle royale game developed by 111 Dot Studios and published by Garena. It is quite popular among Indian users courtesy of its low hardware requirements.

The game has unique features that give players a refreshing battle royale experience. However, players sometimes use third-party GFX tools like Flashdog to reduce the lag and enhance the graphics of the game.

What is a GFX tool?

A GFX Tool is a third party application that modifies the graphics of a game and reduces the lag. It enables the players to have a smoother experience.

Many players, videos and websites claim that such tools work and do not have any repercussions. However, this is not true.

Is the use of a GFX tool allowed in Free Fire?

FAQ Section on the Free Fire website

According to the FAQ section of the official Free Fire website, the use of third-party applications to gain kind any advantage is prohibited.

The Anti Cheat FAQ on the Free Fire website

In their recent Anti-Hack FAQ, it is stated that using any third-party application that is not released by Garena, modifying the client or playing with a modified client is considered cheating in Free Fire. The game has a zero-tolerance policy against cheating and anyone found guilty will be banned permanently.