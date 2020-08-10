Free Fire announces collaboration with Champions Legion MOBA

Free Fire never disappoints its community when it comes to regular updates and collaboration with other gigantic companies. These collaborations often bring exclusive events and unique content to the game. Garena recently confirmed its upcoming exclusive collaboration with Champions Legion, the Multiplayer Battle Royale Arena (MOBA).

Garena also published a teaser of the collaboration on its official Twitter handle. Here's a glimpse of the partnership's trailer:

Uma nova parceria com o Champions Legion está chegando ao Free Fire!



Entre neste MOBA 5V5 e domine a arena para ganhar as recompensas de tempo limitado desta colaboração antes que elas acabem.



Faça o download agora! https://t.co/kJ5zuPOaJT #ChampionsLegion #AMOBAforAll pic.twitter.com/q67IDUiVGg — [Free Fire] - Brasil (@FreeFireBR) August 8, 2020

Free Fire x Champions Legion event

As always, Garena has introduced a new time-limited event for this collaboration in Free Fire. Till the event lasts, players can get a plethora of exciting rewards in Free Fire by progressing in Champions Legion.

Initially, players will be asked to merge their Champions Legion account with their Free Fire account. As the players will progress in MOBA, they can unlock various rewards through the event.

Following is a look at the rewards being offered to the players throughout this event:

Garena x Champions Legion event rewards

Diamond and other vouchers: Unlocks when you merge your both accounts

Moonlight Famas skin: Unlocks at level 15 (Champions Legion)

Unlocks at level 15 (Champions Legion) Two rare costumes: Unlocks at level 25 (Champions Legion)

Advertisement

About Champions Legion

Champions Legion (Image credits: Google Playstore)

As mentioned above, Champions Legion is a Multiplayer Battle Royale Arena (MOBA) game available for Android. The free to play title is developed by Sharpless Studio and distributed by Studio Trois Private Limited.

Champions Legion is compatible with all devices. You can play with friends, gear up, and be the Champion in this highly competitive game.

The storyline of the game

The video game is set in the isolated island of the southeastern continent, where the people discovered a mysterious treasure. However, acquiring a great amount of wealth is not an easy task.

You'll have to solve several mysteries and tackle hidden challenges on the path to your final destination. It is an arena where the warriors under the Gods train against each other. The Gods have built the battlefield in the game and operate it too.

People can only figure out the puzzles set up by the Gods and get the powerful secret they want through fighting it out on the battlefield.

Also read: Free Fire character DJ Alok: Abilities, character set, and more