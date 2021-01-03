Free Fire announces new Titan Invitational tournament, prize pool of 25 Lakh INR up for grabs

Free Fire India has kicked off the New Year with a bang as they announced the "Free Fire Titan Invitational" - an invitational tournament that will feature 12 teams.

Although Free Fire hasn't revealed the participating teams, they have hinted towards some exciting names to be revealed.

The event is the first tournament in the region in 2021, and is scheduled on 16th and 17th January. It will be played in two modes and boasts a massive prize pool of 25,00,000 INR.

Format of 'Free Fire Titan Invitational' tournament:-

On the 16th of Jan, invited teams will play Clash Squad Mode, which will feature a prize pool of 5,00,000 INR. The winner will get 60 percent of the prize pool i.e 3,00,000 INR.

The next day, on 17th January, teams will take part in Squad battle royale mode, which will boast a prize pool of 20,00,000 INR. The winner will get 50 percent of the prize pool i.e 10,00,000 INR.

The Free Fire Titan Invitational will be broadcast live on Free Fire Esports India's Youtube Channel at 6 PM IST.

FreeFire India Esports 2021:-

A few days back Jio Games, in association with Mediatek, announced the "Free Fire Gaming Masters," while Qualcomm announced "Snapdragon Conquest." Both these tournaments boast massive prize pools of 12.5 lakh and 50 lakh respectively.

Apart from these unofficial tournaments, Free Fire India Esports revealed their roadmap for 2021, in which they announced that they will organize four major tournaments i.e the Free Fire India Championship (Spring and Fall) and Free Fire Pro League (Summer and Winter), with a total collective prize pool of more than 2 crore INR.

Free Fire was the most downloaded game of 2020 with more than 266 million downloads worldwide. It has become a massive success in regions like India, SEA and the Americas.