Free Fire Asia Invitational India Qualifiers announced with $50,000 prize pool

Wasif FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 28 // 08 Aug 2019, 13:48 IST

The Free Fire Asia Invitational India Qualifiers has just been unveiled by Playtonia Esports. The registration for the same is currently open and is on first come first serve basis with 864 available slots.

The tournament has a total prize pool of $50,000 (~Rs. 3,540,000) with the top two teams qualifying for the Asia Invitationals at Indonesia on Sept. 7. Registrations are open till the 13th of August. The link for registrations can be found here.

Free Fire is a battle royale game for Android and iOS. Its international esports tournament surpasses some of the biggest PC titles in terms of viewership. The Free Fire World Cup, held last April, peaked at over 1 million viewers. This is way more than the recently concluded PUBG Mobile Club Open Global Finals which had around 596,000 viewers at its highest. Free Fire also enjoys a huge and dedicated player-base in India.

“With the increase of player-base around mobile Esports, we are seeing a lot of positive growth in the community”, Abhijit Pattnaik Co-Founder of Playtonia Esports Private Limited told Sportskeeda. “The publishers play an active role in the Indian market that allows TO's and Platforms like us to contribute in a lot of better ways since it provides easy access to a lot of features needed for competitive gaming. We first worked with Tencent Games for the PUBG Mobile Campus Championship in 2018 where we saw around 300,000+ gamers register for the first campus oriented mobile gaming tournament. Now with Garena coming up with the Free Fire Asia Invitationals, we are also seeing a neat spike in the competitive user-base where a lot of pre-existing users and migrating users are registering for this India Qualifiers,” he added.

Playtonia Esports started the trend of PUBG Mobile esports in India with the PUBG Mobile Campus Championship last year. It is now the biggest esports game in India. It will be exciting to see if something like this replicates in the Free Fire esports scene as well.