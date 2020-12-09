Create
Free Fire Battle Arena Season 2 qualified teams, schedule and format announced

Modified 09 Dec 2020, 08:33 IST
News
Garena has announced "Free Fire Battle Arena Season 2". The first edition of the tournament concluded in June, with 8Bit crowned as the champions.

After the conclusion of stage 1 of the tournament, 18 teams have earned a spot in the group stage.

The event offers a prize pool of 300,000 in-game diamonds.

Free Fire Battle Arena Season 2 League Days teams

Tournament Format
The Free Fire tournament will be played in 4 stages.

1. The Qualifiers

2. Group Stage

3. Play ins

4. Grand Finale

The qualifier round has concluded, and a total of 18 teams have qualified for the group stage. Their names are:

1. XTZ eSports

2. Unstoppable

3. TSG Hard

4. TSG

5. Team 4 AM

6. Team OP

7. Team Chaos

8. Royal Gurkha

9. Raven eSports

10. No mercy

11. LBS official

12. Hype eSports

13. ES Iconic

14. A-One

15. Bilash Gaming

16. Hawk Eye

17. Clutchgods

18. 4 unknown

Free Fire Battle Arena Season 2 League Days schedule

League days schedule
These 18 teams will battle it out to earn a spot in the Grand Finals. The top 6 teams of the stage will proceed to the Grand Finale while the other 12 teams will play the play-ins.

A total of 12 teams will battle on 18th December to be crowned as the champions and earn the 6-digit prize pool.

The Free Fire Battle Arena Season 2 is a mid-tier tournament, meant to provide recognition and opportunity to amateurs. The open-to-all tournament accepted registrations from all over the country from 1st to 4th December via the in-game FFC mode.

Earlier in June, Season 1 of the tournament featured over 5,00,000 teams in the online qualifier stage. Team-8bit took home the championship and 1,00,000 diamonds while Legendary Noobs and Oldskool finished second and third in the league respectively.

Published 09 Dec 2020, 08:33 IST
Garena Free Fire
