Free Fire: Bermuda Remastered map release date announced

Free Fire's third-anniversary celebrations are just around the corner, and players are incredibly excited about the new events and features that are set to be added to the game as part of the festivities. Needless to say, the developers of the game, Garena, surely have something big planned for their users.

Bermuda Remastered, which created a lot of buzz among players, will be added to the game very soon.

In this article, we talk about the possible release date of the Bermuda Remastered map in Free Fire.

Free Fire: Bermuda remastered map release date

Two weeks ago, Free Fire posted a video on their Instagram account and YouTube channel titled 'What's Up Free Fire | Episode 02'. The animated video discussed the changes that arrived in the game with the 3VOLUTION patch.

The video also dropped several hints about newer content that is yet to be added to the game.

A snippet from the video that shows the Bermuda Remastered map (Image Credit: Free Fire India Official / YouTube)

At 3 minutes and 14 seconds into the video, several locations from the revamped version of the Bermuda map were showcased.

A snippet from the video which shows the release date of the map (Image Credit: Free Fire India Official / YouTube)

The date for the arrival of the map was also revealed. The map will be released on 13th August, i.e., tomorrow.

A snip from the video (Image Credit: Free Fire India Official / YouTube)

The video also revealed that as a part of the third-anniversary celebrations, players would be part of a special global event where they would have to complete missions to acquire several items that would be used to rebuild Bermuda.