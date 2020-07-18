Free Fire Brawler Bash: Knockout stage Day 2 results

The Free Fire Brawler Bash 2020 has finally kickstarted, with the open-to-all online tournament offering a massive 150,000 in-game diamonds as prize pool. The event is also looking to provide an opportunity to upcoming gamers.

The Free Fire Cup (FFC) qualifier rounds were conducted from 10th July to pick the top 36 teams. These three dozen teams were then put into three groups — A, B and C — with each group consisting of 12 teams.

All the groups are currently fighting a BO4 knockout round to qualify for the Finals. The top 4 surviving teams from the knockout stage of each group will qualify for the finals. As of now, the two days of the knockout round has been conducted.

Four teams (Lunatics ESP, Team Chaos, Team Lava, BD71) from Group A have already qualified for the Finals yesterday. Group B has its 4 Qualified teams ready as well, after today's Knockout rounds.

The particular points system of the tournament rewards teams only on kill basis.

The points system is given below:

1 kill = 2 points ,Placement= 0 points

Leaving the lobby from spawn Island = -3 points (3 points will be deducted as a penalty)

Free Fire Brawler Bash

Day 2 displayed some serious action as the total kills surpassed that of Day 1. The 28 kills gameday of Team "The Mafias" was such a treat to watch. With 18, 24 and 12 in the first three matches consecutively, it was almost confirmed that they registered a slot the Finals.

With a total of 56 points, Team "Captain" is not very far from the table toppers. With just three less kills and six total points, team "Captain" is placed second on the table with 50 points.

"Team 8-Bit" and "Legendary Noobs" end up sharing an equal number of kills and total points by achieving 22 total kills and 44 points each.

After the Knockout stage is completed, all the qualified teams will be battling against each other in the Finals. The FFBB champion will be crowned based on a BO6 (Best of 6) format in the Finals.

The 3rd and last day of the knockout stage will be conducted on 19th July (Sunday).

You can catch the knockout stage action on Free Fire India official and Free Fire eSports India's Facebook, YouTube & Booyah apps, starting at 6 PM IST. Day 3 will see teams from Group C battle it out.