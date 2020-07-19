Free Fire Brawler Bash: Knockout stage Day 3 results

The Free Fire Brawler Bash 2020 has finally kickstarted, with the open-to-all online tournaments offering a massive Rs 1, 50,000 in-game diamonds as prize pool. The event is also looking to provide an opportunity for upcoming gamers in the community.

The Free Fire Cup (FFC) qualifier rounds were conducted on 10th July to pick the top 36 teams. These three dozen teams were then put into three groups — A, B and C — with each group consisting of 12 teams.

All the groups are currently fighting a BO4 knockout round to qualify for the Finals. The top 4 surviving teams from the knockout stage of each group will qualify for the finals. the three days of the knockout round has been conducted.

Lunatics ESP, Team Chaos, Team Lava, BD71) from Group A. The Mafias, 8 Bit, Team Captain and Legendary Noobs have already qualified for the Finals yesterday. Extraction,Gz army,nighthawks and OS rising have qualified from group C.

Free Fire Brawler Bash

Day 3 showcased great gameplay; however, the total kill record didn't surpass that of Day 2. Team Extraction made their entry into the rounds with a massive ten kill the game in the first match. With consistency, they managed to firm 25 kills and 50 total points by the end of the Day.

GZ-Army and NightHawks went on close to each other by grabbing 22 and 21 kills respectively. With one kill margin, Team GZ-Army Conquers the 2nd place with 44 points on the leaderboard as Team Nighthawk finds themselves at third place with 42 points.

Team DS-Rising struggled to qualify as team On Fire Cyanide came really close to them on the points table, but at the end, the day went in favour of DS- Rising as they're the fourth and last team to qualify for the Finals.

Team DS-Rising ends the day with 17 kills, and 34 total points whereas Team On Fire Cyanide goes home with 15 total kills and 30 points.

All 12 teams qualified from Group A, B & C will be facing each other in the finals. The FFBB Finals will feature a BO6 format.

You can catch the final stage action on Free Fire India official and Free Fire eSports India's Facebook, YouTube & Booyah apps, starting on 26th July, 2020.