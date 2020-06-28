Free Fire Brawler Bash tournament format announced

FFBB is the upcoming Free Fire tournament open to all squad members out there.

FREE FIRE BRAWLER BASH

The Free Fire eSports ecosystem has been booming exponentially since the beginning of the Indian mobile eSports revolution. This title holds the record of being one of the most downloaded games ever and of having 80+ million peak daily active users.

In April 2020, Free Fire hit another record high in monthly paying users, which has more than doubled year on year, while monthly paying users accounted for over 10% of monthly active players.

Free Fire is insanely popular in Brazil, Europe and Asian countries. Recently, Free Fire India has announced their upcoming tournament named "Free Fire Brawler Bash". The officials have been teasing the championship for a couple of weeks and finally, after the title reveal, they've revealed the tournament format as well.

Free Fire extravaganza

FREE FIRE BRAWLER BASH FORMAT

This tournament is set to be open to all players without any bar of any kind . The system will pick 36 teams from FFC (Free Fire Cup) and make 3 groups out of it, named Group A, Group B & Group C.

Each group will consist of 12 teams in the group stage. Each group will fight a BO4 for further progress. The top 4 teams from each group will qualify into The Finals and the winner will be decided on the basis of the BO6 format.

The FFBB is our upcoming Free Fire tournament open to all squad members out there! Alot of our survivors have questions about the format. So let us take you through the format for the FFBB. Get your squads and #GetBrawling .

Excitement among the fans seems to be high as the tournament is open to all and any squad can enroll in this grand Free Fire competition.

The registration and other details have not yet been shared by the officials, however, we're doing our best to provide you the latest and correct information as soon as we get to know about it. Till then, get your squads ready to fight for the title and the rewards waiting to be earned.

Free fire- Record breaker.