Free Fire Breakdancer Bundle redeem code: All you need to know

Millions across the globe play free Fire. The game is somewhat different from other games of the battle royale genre.

One of the ongoing live events of Free Fire is the free Breakdancer bundle giveaway.

Free Fire Giveaway (Picture Courtesy: Free Fire)

Free Fire is a popular mobile battle royale game played by millions of players across the globe. The game has several in-game events that keep the players hooked to the game.

Free Fire consists of multiple characters, bundles, skins, emotes, and more, which further enhance the gameplay. Free Fire introduces various events in the game that provide the players with numerous exclusive items.

Breakdancer bundle (Picture Courtesy: Ankur Sharma/YT)

One of the ongoing live events of Free Fire is the free Breakdancer bundle giveaway. The event is in collaboration with Indian content creators on YouTube. Free FIre players stand a chance to obtain these items for free.

How to get the free Breakdancer bundle and Cupid Scar skin

The giveaway is taking place on various YouTube channels by the content creators and will last only for a few hours. YouTubers will be giving away free codes on their stream.

These redeem codes will be given to the players in custom rooms. The creators are also picking random people from the comments section and giving them redeem codes.

Lucky winners of the items can redeem the codes provided to them on the rewards redemption website.

Advertisement

How to enter the giveaways

The players have to click on the banner on the main screen of the game. It will redirect them to the live stream of a creator.

How to redeem the codes

Reward Redemption site

Step 1: The players would first have to link the account they use to play Free Fire. They have to copy the code provided to them and then paste it on the official website.

Click here to visit the official site.

Step 2: Press the Submit button. The players will receive rewards that can be collected from the Vault Tab.