Free Fire Champions Cup and Free Fire World Series announced in exciting 2020 esports line-up

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS News

27 Jan 2020, 17:43 IST SHARE

India, 27 January 2020 – Free Fire, the world’s most popular mobile battle royale game, has lined up its major esports tournaments and milestones for the year ahead, creating even more opportunities for its global community of gamers to get involved. Building on a successful 2019, Free Fire will host up to 4 international esports tournaments in 2020, with up to INR 14 crore in total prize pool up for grabs. Furthermore, the winners of the Free Fire India esports this year stand a chance to win from a big prize pool of INR 1 crore.

An important market for Free Fire, India will have their own qualifiers leading up to each of the international esports tournaments. Registrations for the Free Fire India Championship (FFIC) 2020 were recently announced, the winners of which will get the opportunity to showcase their skills at the FFCC 2020. Last year, the champions of the Free Fire India Today League 2019, Team Nawabzade, represented the country at the FFWS 2019.

2020 is going to be an exciting year for Free Fire fans, with a host of esports tournaments coming up for players across the country.

The Free Fire global esports announcement can be viewed on YouTube.

Southeast Asia to host Free Fire’s first global tournament of 2020

The first international tournament of the new year – the Free Fire Champions Cup 2020 – will be hosted in Jakarta, Indonesia on 19 April 2020. Qualifiers for the Free Fire Champions Cup 2020 have already begun, where the top 12 teams from 9 regions will emerge from local and regional qualifiers. This marks the return of a global tournament to Southeast Asia, where the first-ever global tournament for Free Fire was held – Free Fire World Cup 2019 in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Free Fire World Cup 2019 saw Free Fire’s first global champion – Team Evos Capital from Indonesia – being crowned. During their impressive showing, Free Fire World Cup reached over 1 million peak concurrent views on YouTube, which was then the largest simultaneous online crowd for an esports event on the platform, according to Esports Charts.

Free Fire World Series 2020 returns to Brazil after record-breaking 2019

The Free Fire World Series (FFWS) will continue for its second edition in November 2020, with the finals being played in Brazil once more. The reception for 2019’s World Series was one of Free Fire’s highlights of 2019 – the finals of FFWS 2019 had over 2 million peak concurrent viewers online, which is a world record high for a mobile esports tournament, according to Esports Charts. In total, 2019’s World Series racked up over 130 million online views around the world.

Advertisement

At the most recent Free Fire World Series 2019, Team Corinthians from Brazil became the first Free Fire team to win a global tournament on home soil – will that home court advantage happen for the second year running?

Rounding off 2020 with a total of 4 global Free Fire tournaments

Free Fire fans will not have to wait long for the next exciting international tournament after the Free Fire Champions Cup 2020 in April. For the first time in 2020, there will be two additional first-of-its-kind Free Fire global tournaments taking place in June and July. More details will be revealed at a later date.