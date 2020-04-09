Free Fire characters: 5 best characters in Free Fire and their abilities

In this article, we take a look at the best character options for you in Free Fire and their attributes.

This game has a unique character system to diversify your gameplay and create your own, unique, playstyle.

Garena Free Fire has captured the imagination of gamers.

Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular multiplayer mobile games in the world, closely following PUBG Mobile. It has already been downloaded by more than 500 million users on Google Playstore and can be played on both Android and IOS devices.

This game has a unique character system the helps to add spice to your gameplay and create your own, unique, playing style. Currently, there are more than 20 characters in the game. You can start off with two free characters: Evo & Adam, and unlock the rest by spending diamonds, or by using in-game currency.

However, it is very important to keep in mind that players need to choose the characters based on their game style. In this article we’ll discuss the 5 best characters in Free Fire.

#1 Alok

Alok in Free Fire

Free Fire players consider Alok as one of the most favorite characters. If you max this character, he will be able to restore 5 HP/s for a total of 10 seconds. Alok can create a 5-meter aura that increases ally movement speed by 15%, besides restoring the health of your teammates. Players will have to spend 1499 diamonds to purchase this character.

#2 Kelly

Kelly in Free Fire

Kelly is a natural athlete & sprinter and is best known for her agility and movement speed. Her running speed is increased by 1% in the default level and can go up to 5% if upgraded to the max level. Her skills can easily outfox the best of opponents in the battleground. However, it is crucial to know how you can use Kelly’s skill:

Step 1: Run for 7 seconds

Step 2: After you stop, you will see ‘Skill Awakened.’

Step 3: Fire within 5 seconds of Awakened Skill to get increased damage.

#3 Paloma

Paloma character in Free Fire

Paloma is the reigning arms queen of the underworld. In the default level, this character can carry 30 AR ammo before dropping off the plane and, more importantly, it will not take up any inventory space. Paloma will carry 180 AR ammo if you upgrade it to level 8 by using the memory fragments. This character can be purchased by spending 499 Diamonds or 8000 coins.

#4 Joseph

Joseph character in Free Fire

Joseph is one of the best characters in Free Fire because of his speed. He is significantly faster than his opponents in a fight. His movement and sprinting speed can be increased by 20% upon taking damage. This crazy movement ability allows Joseph to kill his opponents in a flash and disappear from the spot.

#5 Laura:

Laura character in Free Fire

Laura is equipped with an eye for precision. This character can give you better accuracy when you scope in. This ability of Laura allows you to land headshots more often. You can purchase this character by spending 499 Diamonds.