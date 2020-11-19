Free Fire Continental Series (FFCS): Free Fire’s flagship international tournament for 2020 kicks off this weekend with the Play-ins!

Free Fire’s flagship international tournament for the year, the Free Fire Continental Series (FFCS), kicks off this weekend with the Play-ins! A number of Grand Finalists for each the tournament’s three series – the Americas Series, EMEA Series, and Asia Series – have already been determined, with each region’s top seeds having earned direct entry into the Grand Finals on 29 November; the Play-ins this weekend will feature the rest of the seeds as they compete for the limited remaining spaces. Fans can also get in on the action via the tournament livestreams and FFCS-themed in-game events and rewards.

The Play-ins for the Americas and EMEA Series will take place on 21 November, while the Asia Series will be held on 22 November. The Americas Series will bring together teams from Brazil and the Latin America regions; the Asia Series will feature teams from Chinese Taipei, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Thailand, and Vietnam; the EMEA Series will comprise teams from Europe, Russia, and the Middle East, and North Africa (MENA). Check out the full list of participating teams from each region’s series in the Appendix section.

All of the teams will have their eyes on the tournament’s combined US$900,000 prize pool, with each of the series to have US$300,000 up for grabs.

India’s second and third seeds, Team CRX Elite and XTZ Esports (previously Stalwart Esports), will be in action this weekend in the Asia Series as they each battle for only five remaining available Grand Finals spots. Having placed first- and second-runners up respectively at the Free Fire India Championship 2020 Fall, Team CRX Elite and XTZ Esports will be confident in their abilities and teamwork. However, they will be going up against stiff competition in the Play-ins, and will have to navigate their way past the second and third seeds from Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam, as well as the second seeds from Chinese Taipei and Pakistan.

India’s top seed, Total Gaming Esports, will feature in the Asia Series Grand Finals on 29 November, having earned direct entry – along with six other teams from across the region – after being crowned the winners of the Free Fire India Championship 2020 Fall.

Each series will offer Free Fire and esports fans tantalising match-ups as their favourite local teams go up against their regional rivals. Fans will be able to catch all of the matches live on BOOYAH! and YouTube, which will be accompanied by live commentary in 10 languages – Arabic, Bahasa Indonesia, English, Hindi, Mandarin, Portugeuse, Russian, Spanish, Thai, and Vietnamese.

Advertisement

Players will also be able to join in the action in-game, with the Free Fire main interface to undergo a massive revamp from 20 November to 6 December to introduce a host of FFCS-themed events and rewards. Participating players will stand a chance to win exclusive FFCS skins and collectibles.

Cheer For Your Team Event: Players will unlock rewards by showing their support for their favourite team. Pick’n Win Event: Players can earn rewards by correctly predicting which teams will get a BOOYAH! Live Interface: Players can earn rewards by watching the games. Exchange Store: Players can earn tokens through gameplay, which can be exchanged during this period for even more rewards!

Players who log in consecutively during the event period will also earn exciting rewards!

The tournament Peak Day will take place on either 28 or 29 November, which would depend on the date of the Grand Finals for each region – 28 November for the Americas and EMEA Series; 29 November for Asia Series. More details on that will be released in the coming days.

Competitive Format

All three series will follow the same competitive format across both stages of the tournament. Teams will battle over 6 rounds, across 3 maps: Bermuda, Purgatory, and Kalahari, with points awarded based on round ranking and the number of kills.

Advertisement

Watch the FFCS animation video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yHP0l96vlsU

Need an overview of the FFCS format? Check out the format explainer video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KQmTIC5MBj0

Appendix: Full List of Qualifying Teams

Americas Series

Play-ins

Flamengo B4 (Brazil)

Cruzeiro (Brazil)

Corinthians FF (Brazil)

Red Canids Kalunga (Brazil)

Santos Hotforex (Brazil)

Black Dragons (Brazil)

God Esports (LATAM)

Malvinas Gaming (LATAM)

Naguara Team (LATAM)

TopHard (LATAM)

God’s Plan (LATAM)

Wild eSports (LATAM)

Finals

SS E-Sports (Brazil)

Vivo Keyd (Brazil)

Team Liquid (Brazil)

Pain Gaming (Brazil)

Ignis Esports (LATAM)

Team Aze (LATAM)

Arctic Gaming (LATAM)

Savage Esports (LATAM)

EMEA Series

Play-ins

Sbornaya ChR (Pro League CIS)

Stay Away (Pro League CIS)

Esports Orig (Pro League CIS)

Rebirth Unnv (Pro League CIS)

Inv Gaming (EU Premier League)

Lusitanos (EU Premier League)

222 Elite (EU Premier League)

Bad Smile (EU Premier League)

SHIFT (Arab League)

Black Flag (Arab League)

Over Fear (Arab League)

VIP (Arab Series)

Finals

Last Players (Pro League CIS)

Silence (Pro League CIS)

VASTOMUNDO (EU Premier League)

Irmandade (EU Premier League)

INS (Arab League)

SHIFT.FF (Arab Series)

Asia Series

Play-ins

RRQ Hades (Indonesia)

ONIC Olympus (Indonesia)

TEAM CRX ELITE (India)

XTZ Esports (India)

AutoKnockout (Malaysia)

Baby Argon (Malaysia)

LGDS (Chinese Taipei)

King of Gamers Club (Thailand)

EXP Esports (Thailand)

Team TG (Pakistan)

Burst the Sky (Vietnam)

V-Gaming (Vietnam)

Finals