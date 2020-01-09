Free Fire Copa America 2020 - Everything you need to know

Free Fire Copa America 2020 is going to take place in Mexico

Garena has announced the launcgh of Copa America Cup, the first major tournament for Free Fire in 2020. The tournament will feature 12 top teams from America competing for a prize pool of $35,000. The tournament will commence on January 11 at the World Trade Center, Mexico.

Here is the entire list of teams competing in Copa America 2020:

Corinthians

PaiN Gaming

Loud

Infinity Esports

Top Hard

Timber Esports

Estorm Thunder

Estorm Bolt

Artic Gaming

Samurai Team

Naguará Team

Furious Gaming

Corinthians is one of the strong contenders to win the tournament with the representatives from Brazil winning the Free Fire World Cup that was held in Rio de Janeiro last year. However, they will face tough competition from fellow Brazilian teams PaiN Gaming and Loud.

A #CopaAméricaFF vai acontecer dia 11 de Janeiro, às 14h30! Pra representar o Brasil, temos o campeão mundial Corinthians, paiN Gaming e LOUD! Dá uma olhada nessa escalação de respeito! Nos vemos no México! VAI BRASIL! 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/HLEh0UEB48 — [Free Fire] - Brasil (@FreeFireBR) January 8, 2020

Apart from watching the event live in the stadium, fans can catch all the matches on Garena Free Fire's official YouTube and Facebook page. The event will kickstart at 2:30 PM Brasilia and 5:30 PM GMT.

To celebrate the tournament, Garena has also launched a bunch of in-game missions that will reward players with exciting prizes once completed. However, it is only limited to Brazil’s server as of now, and with only a few days remaining for the tournament; it doesn’t look like it will come on other servers.