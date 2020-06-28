Free Fire Cupid Scar redeem code reward: All you need to know

Free Fire has a plethora of exclusive skins and in-game items that the players can claim.

The new event provides the players an opportunity to get the Cupid Scar skin for free.

Extremathon Event in Free Fire

Free Fire is a multiplayer battle royale game loved by millions of players due to its unique features and gameplay. One of the major attractions of the game is the plethora of exclusive skins and items that most of the community craves for.

There are several guns in the game that the players can use to get the Booyah! The scar is one of them. There is a wide variety of exclusive skins for each gun. Though these skins do not influence the skill or the gameplay in any manner, many players desire to get their hands on these skins.

Players are expected to spend diamonds to obtain these skins. Events provide an excellent way for the players to get skins for free or for a discounted price. One such event is Extremathon. This live event is underway and allows the players to get a free Cupid Scar Skin permanently.

What is the Extremathon event in Free Fire?

This event is organized in collaboration with Indian content creators. The redeem codes for the Cupid Scar skin will be given away on the live stream of these content creators.

How to enter the giveaway?

Click on the event on the main screen of the game (Picture Courtesy: Free Fire)

The players have to click on the notice on the main screen of the game. It will redirect the players to the ongoing live streams. Multiple content creators will be streaming on different timings and would be giving away the skins.

The redeem codes will also be given out to the players randomly from the chat. So, just being active in the streams increases the chance of getting the skin.

To claim or use these redeem codes, the players will have to visit the official Garena Free Fire website and enter the 12 letters redeem code. After the redemption is successful, the players will get the item via the vault section.