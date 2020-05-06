Free Fire Diamond Generator: All You Need to Know

How to earn Diamonds in Free Fire?

Garena Free Fire is a smartphone game with over 500 million downloads on the Google Playstore.

It has become popular among gamers, mainly because of its similar in-game user interface with PUBG Mobile. In Garena Free Fire, Diamonds are used to buy in-game characters, outfits, weapons, vehicle skins, pets and more.

Free Fire Diamond Generator is one of the latest online search trends. Many players look for the Free Fire Diamond Generator to gain access to unlimited free diamonds in the game.

Free Fire Diamond Generator: Introduction

Free Fire Diamond Generator: it is legal to use?

There are a few ways of earning diamonds in the game.

Most Free Fire players are young to start working, so the only way for them to earn diamonds is through third-party services. Here the concept of a Free Fire Diamond Generator comes in.

The Free Fire Diamond Generator is a third diamond generator that helps players earn diamonds by simply logging in with their in-game details.

Free Fire Diamond Generator: Is it Legal?

Free Fire Diamonds

Technically a player cannot earn 'free diamonds'. But they can get up to five diamonds if they have some luck. It won’t help much since they will need at least 25 diamonds for buying weapon skins for example.

The process of earning free diamonds varies every season. Players can make diamonds from bunny’s egg that they can redeem for fifteen blue eggs and two red eggs. A player can earn a maximum of six diamonds.

Hacks like Free Fire Diamond Generator are illegal. They might help a player to generate free diamonds. But in the long run, these third-party websites might steal a player's personal information. Sportskeeda would never advise players to install these Free Fire Generators.

If a player wishes to earn 7000- 50000 diamonds, there is a contest called outfit design where they are required to design outfits for various Free Fire characters. The player with the best artwork receives 50,000 diamonds.