Free Fire: The truth about diamond generators

Free Fire has an in-game currency called diamond, which is used to purchase eye-catching skins, costumes, pets, characters and more in-game offerings. Players have to spend INR 80 to get 100 diamonds, INR 250 for 310 diamonds and so forth. Many, however, cannot afford to do so, and look for alternative ways to obtain diamonds.

Such a temptation sometimes makes players wander onto the wrong track, and one such unethical way is the use of a diamond generator.

What are diamond generators for Free Fire?

Various websites claim that they can provide players with an indefinite amount of diamonds by just clicking a few buttons. However, this is not true, and most of these websites are fake. Many such sites require players to go through an impossible human verification.

Are diamond generators real or fake?

Any diamond generator website is not legit. It is an illegal and unethical way to obtain diamonds in Free Fire. So players should stay away from these generators, as they are unlawful and carry the risk of losing your account, since most require you to enter your account information.

Garena, the makers of Free Fire, has a stringent policy against any kind of cheating. It defines cheating as the use of any third-party application or program to perform tasks or functions that wouldn’t be possible otherwise.

A snip from anti-cheat FAQ on the Free Fire website.

Advertisement

Garena considers the use of any third-party applications and tools that try to hack any services, reverse engineer the game or defeat any security measure as illegal and punishable.

So, even if this tool works, it could be considered as cheating. There have been no reports of bans being received by players for this so far. However, it is better to be safe than sorry.

Hence these tools are fake and their use is not allowed and not recommended.