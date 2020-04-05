Free Fire Diamond Hack: Best ways to hack Free Fire Coins and Diamonds

Diamonds are the most craved commodity in Free Fire.

They can be used to buy in-game characters, pets, outfits and much more

Free Diamonds in Free Fire

Garena Free Fire offers a wide variety of in-game characters, outfits, weapons, vehicle skins and much more. These rewards can be purchased directly from the shop or can be redeemed by completing Elite Pass missions. But, the players require diamonds to buy all these items, and these can be purchased by going to the Diamond section in the game.

Usually, these in-game items cost a lot of diamonds, making the players spend a lot of money on them. Sometimes players try to hack the game, which is illegal; thus, we have listed some legitimate means below that can be used to buy diamonds easily for free.

Top 5 Ways to get Free Diamonds in Free Fire

Here are the best legal ways to get diamonds in Free Fire for free:

#1 Weekly or Monthly Membership

Diamond Membership

Instead of purchasing the diamonds by top-up, you should buy a weekly or monthly Membership to save some money. The weekly membership costs ₹159 while the monthly membership can be purchased by spending ₹599 a month.

These two memberships will give you diamonds at very cheap rates in comparison to the top-up. They also provide some additional benefits like S-VIP card. You will receive 60 diamonds daily ( 420 diamonds in total) in a weekly membership and 2000 diamonds in total, in a monthly membership.

#2 Online surveys

Google Opinion Rewards

This is one of the easiest ways to get Free Fire diamonds free. There are many legit apps or websites like Google Opinion Rewards that pay users for online surveys. These apps can reward you with money or Google PlayStore credits which can be further used to purchase diamonds.

#3 Download new apps

GrabPoints

Just like online surveys, some apps or websites like GrabPoints reward users with Google Play Credits for trying new apps. All they have to do is to visit the site and download different apps and try them for a few minutes.

The Google Play Credits will automatically be transferrer to the user's account. The user can redeem these credits in the Google Play Account and can use them to buy diamonds in the game.

#4 In-game events

100% Bonus diamond top-up event

Free Fire introduces different events in the game from time to time that offer extra diamonds to the players or give some exclusive discounts to buy them.

A player should keep checking the latest in-game event to save some money while buying diamonds. Recently, an in-game event called 100% Bonus Diamond top-up event is going on, which offers the players extra diamonds absolutely free.

The player needs to purchase the diamonds via top-up, and he/she can get up to 500 extra diamonds during the event for free. The event will end on 7th April, and the player can also spend the money or Google Play credit earned by the methods mentioned above.

#5 Free Google Play Credit

Free Google Play Credit

Sometimes, Google Play Store gifts its users free Google Play Credits in their google account for free. This credit can be redeemed and can be used to purchase the diamonds in the game. The player can use the full credit and spend the extra money to buy the diamonds in the game. The Play Store gives free credits to users randomly and they cannot be redeemed by any other method.

The players are suggested not to use any kind of hack or illegal method to get free diamonds or to win matches. This will not only wreck the gameplay experience for you but also for other community players.