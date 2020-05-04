Free Fire Diamonds: How to recharge diamonds in Free Fire?

Free Fire Diamonds

Free Fire Diamonds can be used to unlock a lot of exclusive in-game items like characters, pets, outfits, gun skins, and much more. Diamonds can be purchased in the Free Fire game by spending the Google Play credit.

Players can add credit to their Google Play accounts via the following methods:

Netbanking Credit or Debit Card Bank Account with BHIM UPI ID Redeem Codes.

Furthermore, there are a lot of ways in the game through which players can recharge their diamond wallets.

How to Recharge Diamonds in Free Fire?

Methods

Free Fire diamonds can be purchased by three different methods. Here are the ways to do so:

#1 Top-Up

Top-up

This is the primary way to add diamonds to your profile easily. Players can go to the Top-up section in the game, and purchase the number of diamonds they wish to by spending the required amount of in-game money.

Players can buy a maximum of 5600 diamonds for $49.99. Additionally, players get an exclusive free reward on their first diamond top-up.

#2 Weekly Offers

Weekly Offers

Every week the game features various weekly offers that offer players different combinations of items at discounted prices.

Players who wish to buy in-game items like weapon royale vouchers, along with diamonds, should get their diamonds in the game's weekly offers.

A player can buy diamonds every week, using weekly offers.

#3 Membership

Memberships

The weekly membership costs INR 159, while the monthly membership can be acquired by spending INR 599.

These two memberships provide diamonds at cheaper rates in comparison to the top-up. Besides, weekly or monthly memberships also offer a few additional benefits like an S-VIP card.

Players receive 60 diamonds daily and 420 diamonds in total in a weekly membership. In a monthly membership, players can receive 2000 diamonds.

Additionally, players earn hundred extra diamonds after their first purchase.

Steps to Recharge Diamonds in Free Fire

Steps to Recharge Diamonds

Here are the steps to recharge diamonds in Free Fire:

Open the Free Fire application on your device.

application on your device. Log in with your Facebook or Google Play account.

Go to the diamonds section present on the top of the main screen.

Select the method by which you want to add the diamonds, and complete the payment process.

Now you can use the diamonds to purchase various in-game items.

