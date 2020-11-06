Free Fire Diwali Ludo: Dates and rewards revealed

Free Fire has witnessed a gradual rise in popularity ever since its release. One of the main reasons is the engaging and fascinating events introduced by the game developers to mark specific occasions. These usually provide the players with a chance to get their hands on a few exclusive in-game items.

The Diwali celebration in the game has begun, and several events are underway, which provide the users with an opportunity to get various in-game items. One of these events is Free Fire Diwali Ludo, where players can obtain the Fearless Warrior Bundle, among several other rewards.

Free Fire: Dates and rewards revealed for Diwali Ludo

Free Fire Diwali Ludo details

The event, which began today, i.e., 6th November, will end on 15th November, which means that users have a decent amount of time to collect the tokens and play the game to get the rewards.

To roll the die once, users will need one Rocket Token. These can be collected from the game and are scattered across the map. After rolling the dice, they have to select a piece to move a specific number of squares based on the result on the die.

After completing a route, the players will receive the Grand Prize for it. They can click on the reward to view the path.

The rewards which the players can collect from the event are as follows:

Fearless Warrior Bundle

10x Carot-Nator AN94 Gunbox

10x Robo Box

10x Weapon Royale Voucher

Apart from Ludo, there are several other events as part of the Diwali celebration as well. One of the ongoing ones – ‘Light-Up Bermuda’ – provides the users with an opportunity to obtain legendary gun skins and emotes for free. They have to collect ‘Diya Tokens’ by completing missions, and then redeem them for various rewards from 14th November.

