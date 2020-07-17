Free Fire download for Jio phone: Real or fake?

Free Fire has emerged as one of the most popular games in the world, with its regular updates ensuring that players remain satisfied with the gameplay. It currently has over 500 million downloads on Google Play Store.

There are several videos on YouTube which claim to provide players with ways to download the popular battle royale game on a Jio Phone. In this article, we examine the credibility of these claims and determine whether it is really possible to play Free Fire on a Jio Phone.

Can you play Free Fire in Jio Phone?

In short, there is no way to run Free Fire on a Jio Phone. The videos that claim it is possible are likely to have altered a recorded video of the game to deceive their viewers. Free Fire cannot be installed on a Jio Phone by any means.

Here are the reasons why players cannot play Free Fire on a Jio Phone:

#1 Free Fire is only available for Android and iOS devices. A Jio Phone is not a compatible platform for the game as it runs on Kai OS. It is, therefore, impossible to play the game on a Jio phone.

#2 The size of the screen in a Jio Phone is quite small and this makes it impossible to play the game. Moreover, the phone has a keypad and playing the game with such a feature is out of the question.

Conclusion

Players can, by no means, play Free Fire on a Jio phone and any claims stating otherwise are fake. Players should, therefore, not waste their time looking for ways to download the game on a Jio phone.